Bankruptcy Services crackdown on bounce back loan abusers





Three directors were banned following an investigation that found nearly 100,000 bounce-back loans were improperly applied for or misused. The Bounce Back Loan (BBL) plan has run through March 2021 and has provided up to 50,000 loans to help businesses survive the impact of COVID-19.

9-year ban from moving a cleaning company

N&S Solutions Ltd is a cleaning services company established in June 2018. Since October 2018, Rafael Henrique Scher, 38, has been the sole director. The company went into management in August 2019 with approximately 150,000 debts. It went into liquidation on June 23, 2020.

According to Insolvency Service research, Rafael Scher applied for a Bounce Back Loan of 30,000 using N&S Solutions on May 15, 2020. This means that even though the company has gone bankrupt and has already stopped trading, there is no chance of repaying the loan.

Rafael Scher used the 30,000 loan to pay 29,940 to a single trade creditor, ignoring other creditors with significant debt and the company’s $94,000 in tax debt.

Rafael Scher signed a disqualification agreement that banned him from serving as a manager for nine years. Disqualification begins on October 25, 2021.

Nottingham Chicken takeaway duo extends bankruptcy limits by eight years

Mujeebullah Khan, 34, and Muhammed Omair Javaid, 33, ran Chunky Chicken, a local Nottingham takeout restaurant, until they sold their business in December 2019.

However, after the sale of the company, Mujeebullah Khan improperly applied for a government-backed Bounce Back Loan of 50,000 in the name of the company. The money was used to repay business creditors who were also relatives of Muhammed Omair Javaid.

Mujeebullah Khan and Muhammed Omair Javaid both went bankrupt on May 24, 2021 for over 200,000 debts, including Bounce Back Loans.

Mujeebullah Khan and Muhammed Omair Javaid both signed bankruptcy promises extending their restrictions for eight years. This means they are limited to the credits they have access to and cannot act as company directors without court permission.

8 Year Bankruptcy Limit for Nuneaton Publican

Malcolm Wilks, 57, has run the Royal Oak pub in Nuneaton since 2014. At the start of the March 2020 pandemic, the pub was closed for closure and Wilks signed an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) and started claiming Universal Credit. The pub reopened later and traded for hours a week until it finally closed in November 2020 due to the re-introduction of COVID-19 restrictions.

On November 11, 2020, Malcolm Wilks received a Bounce Back Loan of 19,000. A day later, his IVA supervisor terminated the contract and confirmed with the bankruptcy service that Wilks had repaid only twice.

A bankruptcy service investigation confirmed that Wilks had transferred nearly 17,000 of his Bounce Back Loan to his personal bank account. From there, he paid his ex-girlfriend more than 4,100 and spent 1,120 on online gambling. About 3,500 were cashed out, which is inexplicable. He was allotted only 65 million wages to cover the period he was not working.

Separately, Wilks received a 1,100 business fee refund in December 2020, just weeks before it declared bankruptcy. He received an additional 10,500 the following week, but did not disclose it to the official recipient.

On September 27, 2021, Malcolm Wilks signed the Bankruptcy Limitation Promise, extending the bankruptcy period for eight years starting on December 18, 2021.

Alan Draycott, the official receiver’s agent, said:

The government loan initiative has provided a lifeline to millions of businesses across the UK, helping them stay in business and protect millions of jobs during the pandemic. As these three examples demonstrate, Bankruptcy Services will not hesitate to use our powers to investigate those who have abused their COVID-19 assistance plans.

Note to editors

All directors have an obligation to ensure that the company maintains proper accounting records. Use of Bounce Back Loan must be for the benefit of business and not for personal use. Failure to explain how the Bounce Back Loan was used or use it for personal payments could result in disqualification from moving or extending bankruptcy limits.

Rafael Henrique Scher is from Milton Keynes and was born on January 1983.

N&S Solutions Ltd (company number 11420824) was established on June 18, 2018. Rafael Henrique Scher signed the Disqualification Agreement on October 4, 2021. His ban is effective from 25 October 2021 and will last for 9 years.

The grounds for disqualification prevent direct or indirect involvement in the promotion, establishment or management of the company without the permission of the court.

A disqualification promise is administratively equivalent to a disqualification order, but does not involve court proceedings. Persons ordered to be disqualified are subject to various other restrictions.

Mujeebullah Khan is from Nottingham and was born on September 30, 1987.

More information on Mujeebullah Khans Bankruptcy Restricted Business (BRU) can be found in the individual bankruptcy registers.

Muhammed Omair Javaid is from Nottingham and was born on April 8, 1988.

Details of the Muhammed Omair Javaids BRU can be found in the individual bankruptcy registers.

Mujeebullah Khan and Muhammed Omair Javaid both signed bankruptcy promises extending their restrictions for eight years. Restriction extensions will begin on May 24, 2022.

Malcolm Wilks is from Nuneaton and was born on February 16, 1964.

Details of the Malcolm Wilks BRU can be found in the individual bankruptcy registers.

Malcolm Wilks signed a bankruptcy promise extending the restrictions for eight years. His extension of restrictions will start on December 18, 2021.

Bankruptcy restrictions are broad. The impact is the same whether you are the subject of a bankruptcy restraining order or a business. Guidance on the main legal consequences of a bankruptcy restraining order or business.

Information on how to file a complaint about business and financial misconduct of the Bankruptcy Service.

