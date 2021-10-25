UK exporters break trade rules after Brexit





Many UK companies exporting to Europe are failing to comply with key elements of the EU-UK trade agreement and could face devastating enforcement actions by EU customs authorities next year, industry officials and commercial experts have warned.

The terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which came into force in January, allow UK exporters to send goods to the EU without customs duties. A single market for blocks.

These certification requirements for local content also apply to EU exporters who wish to send their goods to the UK without tariffs.

The certification process, known as the “Rule of Origin”, was so complex that exporters on both sides were given a grace period of one year to reduce the documentation required, but this period expired in January 2022, leaving many companies facing new major challenges. paperwork challenge.

If an EU importer who imports without customs is later found to be non-compliant with the rules of origin, it will have to pay the full customs duty and vice versa.

The UK trade group has expressed concern that UK companies will become less attractive as suppliers to EU companies if they repeatedly violate EU customs authorities’ scrutiny, making it more reliable for European entities to source goods within a single market. He said he would make it happen.

An industry insider said concerns were raised about the issue with British ministers during a Brexit Business Task Force conference call hosted by the Cabinet Office last week.

In effect, if the EU strengthens enforcement, it will be a way of imposing tariffs on British exports.

During the one-year grace period, UK and EU companies were able to prove that their products could be accessed duty-free under rules of origin, even if they could not immediately obtain supporting evidence from their suppliers.

The exact rules of origin and how “content of origin” is calculated varies from product to product, but generally around 50% of an item must be from the UK or EU to be duty free under trade agreements.

Customs and trade experts say many UK companies still do not understand the scope of their legal obligations.

Anna Jerzewska, a trade consultant who advises companies on EU-UK trade, says many UK companies simply attach declarations to their invoices that automatically meet rules of origin.

“It’s a known fact that many companies offer ‘mark of origin’ when you don’t know if a product is of origin or not,” she added.

Another trade consultant, who requested anonymity, said he had met some British companies that believe they are complying with rules of origin simply by attaching union jacks to products fully manufactured and packaged in China.

The Federation of Small Businesses said small businesses were not prepared to handle additional paperwork from January. It also added that a fifth of exporting member countries have already temporarily or permanently halted sales to the EU after Brexit.

FSB Chairman Mike Cherry has urged the government to provide advice and cash to help businesses.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade group Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said rules of origin are “a particular area of ​​concern” for the industry, urging authorities on both sides to show “flexibility” in January.

“Companies have been working hard to better understand their origin footprint, but the situation is challenging with thousands of components and a complex and extensive supply structure,” he added.

Trade experts said the extent of the setbacks from January will depend on how stringent EU customs authorities are with origin inspections, but they expect more inspections.

The Netherlands, which has hired more than 900 new customs officers since 2016, says it will enforce strict rules and conduct random inspections.

Sam Lowe, a trade expert at think tank Center for European Reform, said the further deterioration of EU-UK political relations following tensions over Northern Ireland has prompted some governments to take a stronger approach. said it could be.

HM Customs and IRS declined to comment, but officials said the Whitehall Department was working to raise awareness of the issue among businesses.

Video: Opinion: Why Brexit Is An Endless Negotiation

