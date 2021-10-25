British dairy hit





Dairy UK CEO Dr Judith Bryans spoke on the trade agreement highlighting the disparity of market opportunities, the impact on sustainability and the lack of cooperation between government and UK agriculture.

“Make no mistake. This trade agreement will take a toll on the UK dairy industry,” said Bryans. “The agreement will eliminate tariffs over five years and low production costs will allow New Zealand to increase its market share of dairy products in the UK unlimitedly. You will be able to seize the opportunity.

While it is true that this agreement provides export opportunities for agriculture and UK dairy companies, the UK market is many times larger than the New Zealand market and provides more opportunities for the agricultural sector there.

At a time when the UK dairy sector justifies itself to continuously raise its sustainability credentials, this deal, which is already one of the most sustainable in the world, will be under our control with a deal like Australia. The environmental footprint of UK food consumption.

There is absolutely no reason to assume that this will not continue to happen with further trade agreements.

UK agriculture, which is rushing to reach an agreement, is weak and greatly undervalued compared to other domestic sectors of the economy. In the long run, there is a risk that UK agriculture will shrink and fall into a gamble with little or no return. A shrinking agricultural sector could increase dependence on imports, weakening domestic food production capacity.

Bryans said these businesses will not be easy to rebuild once they are gone.

She said Dairy UK is not against trade deals, but against agriculture being traded.

She added that countries like the United States take a comprehensive and cooperative approach with their industry when it comes to trade deals. Wed wants to take a similar inclusive approach here and for governments to engage agriculture and industry in meaningful and genuine ways.

We want all members of Congress to stand on the side of domestic producers and businesses in scrutinizing this and future deals to ensure that these deals are fair and mutually beneficial to all sectors.

