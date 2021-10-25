



WHITEHAVEN, England (AP) Most people see beauty in the patchwork of hills, lakes and seas that make up England’s northwest corner. Dave Cradduck sees a broken dream.

The mine where the 74-year-old once worked was closed long ago. The chemical plant that employed thousands of people disappeared. Nuclear power plants are being dismantled.

Plans for a new coal mine that could bring Cradduck hundreds of jobs are at least a sign that there is someone interested in the area, and an opportunity for those with mines in Piet.

But environmentalists see the proposed mine as a horror. They say the UK sends a disastrous message as it welcomes world leaders, advocates, diplomats and scientists from Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN climate change conference, which begins on October 31.

Many scientists and activists see the two-week COP26 meeting as the last chance to materialize the carbon reduction commitments that will keep global warming within manageable limits.

Rebecca Willis, professor of energy and climate governance at Lancaster University, says the UK is touted as a leader, but mining construction is the most polluting. It sends a signal to the world that the UK isn’t really serious.

The proposed deep mine represents a dilemma facing the UK government. The mine aims to generate electricity for the entire UK from clean energy sources by 2035 and zero carbon emissions by 2050. But Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also promised to promote prosperity. In the UK, environmentalists have neglected the North, with new factories, roads, railways and other infrastructure that environmentalists say run counter to the government’s green agenda.

West Cumbria Mining, a company looking to build Britain’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, wants to extract the type of coking coal used to make steel rather than fuel under the Irish Sea. It plans to process the coal at the site of a closed chemical plant in Whitehaven, 340 miles (550 km) northwest of London.

The company describes the project as a new kind of mine, far from the dirty and dangerous behemoths where brick and steel skeletons dot the local landscape. West Cumbria Mining says it will be the world’s first net-zero coal mine to reduce or offset all its carbon emissions in credit to the Gold Standard Foundation, an environmental organization. The floor plan shows a curved modern building in harmony with the surrounding hills.

Alexander Greaves, a lawyer for the mining company, said opening a new coal mine may seem daunting at first glance, but the Cumbria County project aims to have a different design.

He said it is true environmental leadership to show that these mines can legally capture greenhouse gas emissions and require them to offset their residual impacts.

Environmentalists ridicule the idea.

“The fastest way to stop carbon emissions and make the fundamental change we need to make over the next decade is to stop opening new mines,” said Maggie Mason, an anti-mining local. The same goes for oil and gas.

Nature and industry have long competed for supremacy in this part of England. Whitehaven sits on the edge of Lake District National Park, a beautiful area that inspired William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter. The area was once home to an industry that provided hard and dirty jobs in factories and mines.

Today, wind turbines are spinning by the sea. It is a sign that the UK is transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy. This energy produced nearly half of the country’s electricity last year. However, its share has declined this year, in part due to lack of wind.

As the cost of imported natural gas soars and plans for new nuclear power plants move quickly, the UK government is still considering new fossil fuel projects.

In the North Atlantic Ocean west of the Shetland Islands, Shell and Siccar Point Energy plan to extract 170 million barrels of oil from the Cambo field. Environmental groups are forcing the UK government to stop drilling. The Johnson administration is reluctant to intervene, saying sources like Cambo are still needed to meet Britain’s energy needs as it transitions to a low-carbon economy.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in the House of Representatives last month that the existing oil and gas sector should be converted to a decarbonizing platform.

In West Cumbria, local authorities approved the mine a year ago. The area’s Conservative Mayor Mike Starkie said it would be transformative.

The UK government, under pressure from opposition and its own environmental commitments, intervened in March and ordered an investigation by a planning inspector. Investigators say they will make a recommendation by the end of the year. The UK government will then make a final decision after COP26 is over.

Local supporters of the mine believe they are a silent majority at risk of drowning by environmentalists. Some have rallied in the field this month with signs stating that they are part of the answer, not part of the problem, and that Cumbria Coke is real.

John Greasley, who helps run a Facebook page to support the mine, says combating climate change has greatly simplified the press. And, of course, the climate will win every time. But it goes deeper than that.

Follow AP Climate News at http://apnews.com/hub/climate.

