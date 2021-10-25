The UK is facing a bus driver shortage due to workers leaving in swarms for better-paying HGV jobs.





Bus drivers are leaving their jobs in droves for better-paying HGV jobs, and some providers have been forced to cancel services, the union said.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK (CPT) estimates that there are currently over 4,000 vacancies for buses and bus drivers across the country.

Services from Derby, Stockton-on-Tees, Nottingham, and Loughborough are among those affected by the driver shortage.

A spokesperson for CPT told Sky News: Operators have a recruitment plan in place and are in discussions with governments and their agencies to ensure that the recruitment and training process is as streamlined and efficient as possible.

What we now need to see is that a provisional license must be issued to begin education and the DVSA must be repealed. [Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency] We do not prioritize HGV testing to address shortfalls in the bus and bus sectors at the expense of that sector.

In most cases, bus and truck drivers who renew their licenses can continue to drive while their applications are processed, DVLA said.

A DVLA spokesperson said: There are currently no delays for bus and HGV provisional license applications, which are issued in approximately five days. We are prioritizing these applications and are looking for ways to further accelerate this process.

Unites’ national head of passenger transport, Bobby Morton, told Sky News that the sudden shortage of drivers has been attributed to the transport industry’s shortage of truck drivers.

He said drivers are faced with the choice of driving a truck for 20 hours or a bus for 10 hours.

He said many of the things truckers share with bus drivers are very long hours, extreme fatigue, and lack of basic facilities like toilet facilities and laundry facilities.

And the current mindset of bus drivers is that employers in the transportation industry throw money at problems, shortages.

So the mindset is now that if we were to work in these Victorian conditions, it would be nice to get 20 hours driving a truck versus 10 hours driving a bus. So bus drivers are leaving in droves to go to other industries.

It comes after presidents of the transport, recruitment and food sectors warned ministers on the government’s Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Council that the truck driver shortage in the UK is not appreciably improving and could take up to a year to recover. .

The number of drivers has decreased by 53,000 over the past four years, mainly because retired drivers have not been quickly replaced by new hires, figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) earlier on Tuesday.

Bus services running across the East Midlands had to reduce the frequency of buses on several routes.

A route through the Derby suburb of Allestree is one of the routes affected. Trentbarton, which operates services throughout Derby, has 90 of its 900 driver posts empty and 10% short.

This problem arose as some drivers retired or relocated while others left to work as HGV drivers.

Trentbarton managing director Jeff Counsell told Sky News that the current transportation and logistics sector is literally spending money to fill the driver gap. The difference is that we can pass those costs on to consumers who can’t easily pass them on.

No rate increases have been allowed in the last 18 months. We haven’t made a profit in the last 18 months because we got a government subsidy.

We cannot compete with the logistics and distribution sectors at this time.

For example, fuel will cost 100,000 more in 2021 than in 2020 because fuel prices are rising.

The Ministry of Transport asked for comment.

