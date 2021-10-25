



The controversy arose after the British defense secretary insisted that Russia was clearly interested in the independence debate.

Ben Wallace also suggested that independent Scotland could be more vulnerable to terrorism due to a lack of shared information.

SNP spokesman Stewart Macdonald called Wallace “an act of terror.”

A report by the Westminsters Intelligence and Security Committee last year found credible evidence that Moscow had an impactful campaign around voting in 2014.

Pro-British people believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin will sympathize with independence as much as it will divide Britain.

Wallace, who has served as Conservative defense secretary since 2019, was asked by a journalist if he had any evidence of Russian involvement in the independence debate.

He said: I think what we see is that Russia and other countries are interested in escalating divisions in nationalist debates across Europe, including Scotland.

I can’t talk here right now, but I can definitely say I’m interested. And more than that.

On whether independent Scotland would be safer or more vulnerable to terrorist threats, he said:

Thus, the ability to deploy intelligence services at numerous embassies around the world, and the size of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs needed to reach global terrorism that now clearly spans numerous countries, is smaller and smaller by itself. [less] So we can share information.

He added: You probably won’t benefit from Five Eyes. [a shared intelligence deal] Because you left the UK and are therefore not part of the Five Eyes treaties and agreements that have existed since the late 1940s.

And without intelligence, you are definitely more vulnerable.

Wallace also criticized former SNP First Secretary Alex Salmond for presenting the show on Russian-backed broadcaster RT.

He said that no one can be trusted just because he appears on Russia Today.

In response to these allegations, McDonald’s said: These remarks by Ben Wallace are close to the same old coward. Clearly, the Conservatives are trembling at the level of support for independence.

This opinion is particularly rich, given that the UK government has a record of underestimating and failing to respond to Russian interference as noted in a Commons Intelligence Select Committee report last year. Not a single recommendation has been implemented since that report was published.

The essence of his argument that an independent Scotland would be more vulnerable to terrorism is that senseless independent nations large and small across Europe and beyond are always collaborating on intelligence gathering, and Scotland is no different.

Independent Scotland will act as a credible, credible and responsible ally as a member of NATO and the EU. I look forward to addressing the case ahead of the referendum on Scotland’s future.

