United States will require foreign travelers to obtain WHO-approved vaccines





The Biden administration will allow all international travelers to enter the United States as long as they have received a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization, even the relatively untested Chinese-made Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, from the 8th. November.

Joe Biden, the US president, on Monday signed a presidential proclamation detailing the country’s new international travel rules, which will replace the patchwork of blanket bans in place since the start of the pandemic.

The proclamation was accompanied by a set of detailed instructions for airlines, which are expected to implement the new vaccine mandates.

Under the rules, which will take effect in two weeks, anyone who has received any of the seven vaccines authorized by the WHO will be allowed to enter the United States by land or air.

They include the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, which were developed in China, despite the lack of data on their effectiveness against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Travelers will also be allowed to have received “mix and match” injections, using one dose from one vaccine manufacturer and one second from another.

Children under 18, people with allergies to any of the vaccine ingredients and visitors from countries where less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated will all be exempt from the new mandate.

The White House said Monday that 50 countries had vaccination rates below the 10% threshold. Data collected by the Financial Times shows that these countries are mainly located in sub-Saharan Africa.

A senior administration official said the guidelines were set relatively broadly to encourage vaccination as much as possible.

“Preventing people from getting sick, hospitalized and dying from Covid is a top priority,” the person said. “Anything we can do to induce this process reduces the amount of virus circulating, reduces the morbidity and mortality of these people, and in fact reduces the pressure on health systems to cope with the disease. “

The new vaccination mandate will apply to all non-citizens traveling to the United States. Americans and immigrants to the country will not have to be vaccinated to enter, although unvaccinated passengers will need to test negative for Covid a day before boarding a plane. Vaccinated passengers should only test negative within three days of departure.

The new rules will replace the blanket ban imposed by former President Donald Trump on all non-Americans who were in the UK, Ireland, the Schengen area, Iran, India, China, in South Africa or Brazil during the previous 14. days.

