Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Testifies to Congress





Haugens’ visit to Europe reflects the region’s aggressive approach to tech regulation and the belief that policymakers will act faster than the US to pass new laws targeting Facebook and other tech giants. Over the next few weeks, Haugen will hold additional meetings with officials from France, Germany and the European Union on the new legislation, where she will help force Facebook to reshape how it measures success in the public good. said it was necessary.

Frances Haugen says Europe is the place to be for every problem you’re trying to solve. said Mathias Vermeulen, director of public policy at AWO, a law firm and policy firm, one of the groups working with Haugen. Europe.

Understanding Facebook PapersCard 1/6

A tech giant in trouble. The leak of insider documents by a former Facebook employee took a closer look at the operations of the secret social media company and put new demands on the company’s better regulation in the lives of its users broadly.

Whistleblower. In an interview with 60 Minutes, which aired on October 3, Frances Haugen, Facebook product manager, who left the company in May, revealed that she was responsible for the leak of internal documents.

Miss Haugens Congressional testimony. On October 5, Haugen testified in a Senate subcommittee that Facebook was willing to use hateful and harmful content on its site to keep users coming back. Facebook executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, have argued that her allegations are not true.

Facebook paper. Haugen also filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided the document to Congress in amended form. Since then, a congressional employee has provided a document known as Facebook Papers to several media outlets, including The New York Times.

In London, Haugen told policymakers that regulation rewarded the idea of ​​getting people to spend more time scrolling through social media feeds, but could offset Facebook’s corporate culture of seeing safety issues as a less important cost center.

Facebook’s influence is particularly strong in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, where the service is widespread. But the company doesn’t have linguistic or cultural expertise, Haugen said. She told lawmakers that, without government intervention, events taking place in countries like Ethiopia and Myanmar, where Facebook is accused of contributing to racial violence, are the first chapters of a novel to be read horribly.

She proposed a policy that would require Facebook to conduct annual risk assessments to identify areas where its products have harmed, such as the spread of coronavirus misinformation or harm to teenage mental health. She said Facebook may need to outline certain solutions and share results with external researchers and auditors to ensure the results are sufficient.

Without the transparency mandated by the government, Facebook could paint the wrong picture of its efforts to tackle hate speech and other extreme content, she said. The company says its artificial intelligence software captures more than 90% of hate speech, but Haugen says that figure is less than 5%.

They are very good at dancing with data, she said.

Britain’s policymakers are working to create a new internet regulator that could face billions of dollars in fines if more is not done to stop the spread of hate speech, misinformation, racist abuse and harmful content targeting children. I am drafting a law.

