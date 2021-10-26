Pablo Escobars’ Cocaine Hippos Are People Too, By US Court Rules | Animals





The descendants of hippos that once belonged to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar may be recognized as interested persons or persons with legal rights in the United States following a federal court order.

The case concerns a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos, whose numbers are increasing at a rapid rate and posing a threat to biodiversity.

An animal rights group hails the order as a landmark victory in long-standing efforts to influence the U.S. justice system to grant human status to animals. But the order will have no weight in Colombia where the hippos live, a legal expert has said.

The decision has no impact in Colombia as they only impact on their own territory. It will be the Colombian authorities who will decide what to do with the hippos, not the Americans, said Camilo Burbano Cifuentes, professor of criminal law at the Universidad Externado de Colombia.

The cocaine hippos are the descendants of animals that Escobar illegally imported to his Colombian ranch in the 1980s, when he ruled the country’s drug trade. After his death in a 1993 shootout with the authorities, the hippos were abandoned at the estate and left to thrive, without natural predators. Their numbers have grown over the past eight years from 35 to somewhere between 65 and 80.

A group of scientists have warned that hippos pose a threat to areas’ biodiversity and could lead to deadly encounters with humans. They plead for certain animals to be killed. A government agency has started to sterilize some of the hippos, but there is debate over the safest methods.

In the lawsuit, Animal Legal Defense Fund attorneys asked the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to grant the hippos interested person status so that two Ohio spaying wildlife experts can be filed in the case.

Federal investigating judge Karen Litkovitz in Cincinnati granted the request on October 15. The San Francisco-based animal rights group said it believed this was the first time animals had been declared legal entities in the United States.

Their lawyers argued that because hippo advocates can sue to protect their interests in Colombia, hippos should be considered interested persons under US law.

They pointed to a federal law that allows anyone interested in a foreign lawsuit to apply to a federal court to allow them to take depositions in the United States in support of their case.

Christopher Berry, senior counsel for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, called it a narrow but profound decision.

This is really part of a larger movement that advocates for the interests of animals to be represented in court, he said. Did not ask for a new law. We were simply asking that animals have the capacity to enforce the rights that have already been granted to them.

While animals have been granted legal rights in India, Pakistan and Argentina, US courts have so far refused to do so.

A Connecticut judge called a petition filed four years ago by an animal rights group to grant personality to three elephants at a totally frivolous traveling petting zoo.

In another closely watched case, the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, agreed in May to decide whether an elephant in the Bronx Zoo should be granted legal personality and transferred to a sanctuary.

Legal personality is simply the ability to have your interest heard and represented in court, Berry said. It’s about upholding the rights they already have under animal cruelty and other protection laws.

