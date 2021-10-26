US Conservation Group Drops Audubon Name Due to Pain Caused by Slave Owner | US News





A leading US conservation group, the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS), has announced it will change its name, due to the pain caused by 19th century ornithologist and slave owner John James Audubon .

The group, which owns wildlife sanctuaries across Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland, said it had become clear that its name was unrelated to its diverse set of programs and that some members and volunteers were there. opposites.

The organization’s mission and vision have not changed, said Lisa Alexander, executive director of ANS.

The deliberate and thoughtful decision to change our name is part of our continued commitment to create a larger and more diverse community of people who cherish the natural world and work to preserve it. It has become clear that this will never be entirely possible with the current name.

Originally called the Audubon Society of the District of Columbia, the ANS was formed in 1897 as part of a wave of such groups seeking to protect bird species then threatened by hunters.

Audubon gained lasting fame for his detailed studies and illustrations of American birds, carried out in the early 19th century.

More recently it has come under scrutiny for its buying and selling of slaves in the 1820s; for his objections to the abolitionist movement; and for writings describing blacks and natives as inferior to whites.

Audubon, who was born in today’s Haiti but moved to the United States before dying in New York in 1851, took five human skulls from a battlefield in Texas and sent them to Samuel Morton, a medic. who attempted to determine the differences he claimed to show. different levels of intelligence between races.

We can and must do better to address equity and racial justice in everything we do, said Diane Wood, new chair of the ANS board. We are deeply invested in breaking down barriers and recognizing our role in a past of exclusion.

ANS said a new name will be chosen as a result of a deliberate and thoughtful process of listening and learning with its members and other nature enthusiasts.

The National Audubon Society, the largest group to still hold the Audubons name, has acknowledged its actions but has not made a commitment to change its title.

