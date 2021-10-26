Brexit win: Truss does it again as Britain signs trade and security pact with Greece | Politics | News





On Twitter, Liz Truss announced that he had signed a landmark deal with Greece. Today she welcomed Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who signed the strategic framework between Britain and the Greek Republic of Greece.

The Women’s Equality Minister detailed the Greek deal in a tweet sent to her 145.2k followers.

Truss, a former international trade minister who replaced foreign secretary Dominic Raab last month, said the deal would “deepen trade and security relations” between Britain and Greece.

There is also hope that the framework will help digital cooperation between the two countries.

The politician tweeted: “I have signed a framework of cooperation with Greek Foreign Minister @NikosDendias to deepen trade and security relations between the two democracies.

“We build a network of freedom around the world by strengthening our connections with friends and NATO allies across Europe.”

This is the latest in a series of successful trade deals signed by Liz Truss, the most recent being a trade agreement between the UK and New Zealand.

A deal between Britain and New Zealand, agreed in principle on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiations, will open up the UK agricultural market.

Her most recent venture, the UK-Greece Strategic Bilateral Framework, builds on strong existing relationships between the UK and Greece.

READ MORE: UK Pays Attention to New Zealand-Canada-Australia Trade Zone

Greece’s foreign minister also described on social media a “new chapter” following the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU).

“Greece and the UK have opened a new chapter in the post-Brexit partnership to deepen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including foreign policy and defense,” he wrote.

The framework also enables individual transactions across a variety of sectors including trade and investment, health, education, tourism and maritime affairs.

Dendias described the meeting with Truss as “a warm and productive discussion.”

The two were also reported to have discussed developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and the western Balkans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1511348/brexit-news-liz-truss-uk-greece-trade-security-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos