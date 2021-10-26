With corporate tax off the table, U.S. Democrats turn to billionaires to fund spending bill





An American flag flies outside the dome of the US Capitol in Washington, USA, January 15, 2020. REUTERS / Tom Brenner

Oct. 25 (Reuters) – America’s Democrats are expected to unveil a tax plan this week that would seek to raise hundreds of billions of dollars from the country’s roughly 700 billionaires to help fund expanding the social safety net and tackling the climate change.

Democrats have switched to the unorthodox plan in the face of opposition from one of their own senators, Kyrsten Sinema, to increasing the corporate tax rate and the highest personal income tax rate to pay for the heavy spending plan that is a mainstay of Democratic President Joe Biden’s national agenda.

Democrats are rushing to push Biden’s climate and social spending agenda through Congress ahead of the G20 meeting of world leaders that begins on Saturday. The social spending plan is expected to be between $ 1.5 trillion and $ 2000 billion.

The progressive wing of the party had wanted a much more ambitious plan, but opposition from Sinema and fellow Democratic Senator Joe Manchin forced the White House to make concessions and lower the overall cost.

Democrats have for years advocated for higher income and corporate tax rates, saying wealthy Americans and businesses should pay more to fund new social benefits, but their struggle to adopt such measures underscores the challenges facing them. the party is facing.

Currently, wealthy Americans do not have to pay taxes on their accumulations of wealth, such as real estate, stocks, and works of art, as they are only taxed when an asset is sold.

As part of the billionaire income tax proposal, the federal government would require billionaires to pay taxes on the increased value of assets such as stocks on an annual basis, whether or not they sell those assets. .

They could also take deductions for any annual loss in value of those assets.

The plan has the backing of the White House.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday refused to qualify the measure as a “wealth tax.”

“It is not a wealth tax, but a tax on the unrealized capital gains of exceptionally wealthy people,” Yellen said in an interview on CNN.

Critics of the plan say it will force billionaires out of the stock market, where asset valuation is easier, and into more opaque markets such as real estate and art.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday the plan was very attractive, but could only bring in $ 200-250 billion, forcing fellow Democrats to rely on other sources of income to fully pay for their plan.

“The billionaire tax… has an appeal, but it doesn’t make as much money,” she told CNN. Pelosi said on Sunday that the tax plan could be presented as early as Monday, but sources in Congress say it is still being finalized.

Pelosi said lawmakers had an array of other options to fund the spending bill even without the corporate tax rate hike, including better law enforcement and international tax harmonization.

Biden administration officials said they were confident Congress would approve legislation to implement a global minimum corporate tax accepted by 136 countries.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Peter Cooney and Howard Goller

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/with-corporate-tax-off-table-us-democrats-turn-billionaires-fund-spending-bill-2021-10-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos