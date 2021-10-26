Facebook Paper Results Increase Facebook Revenue





The company’s recent financial health show is a staggering report on Facebook Papers, following a massive whistleblower report obtained by a consortium of news organizations including The Associated Press and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugens testimony against a UK MP.

Facebook said its July-September net profit increased 17% to $9.19 billion ($3.22 per share), driven by strong advertising revenue. This is an increase from $7.85 billion ($2.71 per share) a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% to $29.01 billion. According to FactSet’s survey, analysts expect an average earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $24.4 billion.

Facebook shares rose $3.90, or 1%, to $332.43 in after-hours trading. Today’s closing price was 1%.

Haugen said at a UK parliamentary committee meeting on Monday that the social media mogul promotes online hatred and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content, and lacks incentives to address issues, giving momentum to the European government’s efforts to tighten regulations on tech companies. said to provide

While her testimony matches much of what she did in the US Senate this month, her first-hand appearance has sparked intense interest in a much more British parliamentary committee in drafting legislation to control the power of social media companies. .

Haugen told British parliamentary committee that Facebook groups amplify online hate, and algorithms that prioritize participation push people with mainstream interests to extremes. A former Facebook data scientist said the company could add moderators to prevent groups above a certain size from being used to spread extremist views.

Undoubtedly, it exacerbates the hatred, she said.

Haugen said he was shocked to learn recently that Facebook wants to double the metaverse and will employ 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the metaverse. The next generation of internet trends.

Do you know what could have been done for safety if there were 10,000 more engineers? She said.

Facebook wants regulation on tech companies and was happy the UK is leading the way.

“While there are rules for harmful content and we publish regular transparency reports, we agree that we need regulation across the industry to ensure that businesses like us don’t make their own decisions,” Facebook said in a statement.

He points out that it has invested $13 billion (£9.4 billion) in safety and security since 2016, and claims that the amount of hate speech has almost halved over the past three quarters.

Hausen accused Facebook-owned Instagram of failing to prevent children under the age of 13 from opening accounts.

Facebook’s own research describes this as an addict narrative. “This makes me unhappy,” the children said. “I don’t seem to have the ability to control using it, and if I leave, I feel like I’m being ostracized.”

The company last month delayed plans for a children’s version of Instagram to target users under the age of 13, addressing concerns about the vulnerability of younger users. Haugen said he was concerned that it might be impossible to make Instagram safe for 14-year-olds, and that he genuinely doubts if it could be made safe even for 10-year-olds.

She also said Facebook’s moderation system is worse at capturing content in languages ​​other than English, which is a problem because the UK is also a diverse country.

Those people also live in the UK and are receiving dangerous misinformation that radicalizes people, Haugen said. So language-based coverage is not just good for individuals, it’s a national security issue.

When asked if he believes Facebook is fundamentally evil, Haugen said, “I can’t see through a man’s heart. Facebook isn’t evil, it’s careless,” she suggested.

It believes in a flat world, does not accept the consequences of its actions, and points to a huge first floor open office as the embodiment of its philosophy.

Haugen appeared before lawmakers for the second time after testifying in the United States about the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence and promoting misinformation. Haugen cited internal research documents that were secretly copied before leaving Facebook’s civil integrity department.

According to documents Haugen provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Facebook prioritized profits over safety and hid its research from investors and the public. Some stories based on the files have already been posted, exposing internal chaos after Facebook was blinded by the January 6th US Capitol riot and vigilant about how to curb divisive content in India. More will come.

Representatives from Facebook and other social media companies plan to speak at the UK committee on Thursday.

UK lawmakers are drafting an online safety bill requiring the establishment of a regulatory body that holds companies accountable for removing harmful or illegal content, such as terrorist material or child sexual abuse images, from platforms.

Haugen will meet with European Union officials in Brussels next month. The European Commission is updating its digital rules to better protect internet users by making online companies more accountable for illegal or dangerous content.

Under UK regulations expected to take effect next year, Silicon Valley giants face ultimate fines of up to 10% of global revenues for violations. The EU is proposing similar penalties.

Check out the full Facebook article here: https://apnews.com/hub/the-facebook-papers

Washington-based Associated Press reporter Marcy Gordon contributed to this report.

