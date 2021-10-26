US Says to Assess Full Relationship with Sudan | Military News





The Biden administration announces the suspension of $ 700 million in aid to Sudan after the military takeover and the arrest of the civilian prime minister.

The Biden administration announced the suspension of US aid to Sudan after the military takeover and called for the immediate reestablishment of the civilian-led government.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday that Washington would assess all of its relations with Khartoum unless the country returns to the path of transition to democracy.

The Sudanese army dissolved the transitional government on Monday morning and declared a state of emergency after arresting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several members of his cabinet, as well as other civilian officials.

The United States condemns the actions taken overnight by Sudanese military forces, Price said on Monday.

The arrest of civilian government officials and other political leaders, including Prime Minister Hamdok, undermines the country’s transition to democratic civilian rule.

Since the fall of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir after mass protests in 2019, Hamdok has led a transitional government under a power-sharing deal with the military.

Price warned that recent developments will affect bilateral relations between Khartoum and Washington if they are not reversed.

United States Suspends Aid from the $ 700 Million Emergency Aid Appropriation from the Economic Support Fund in Sudan, these funds were intended to support the country’s democratic transition as we assess the next stage of programming in Sudan, he said.

US says they haven’t been warned

Relations between the United States and Sudan have heated up over the past two years after decades of tension and mistrust during al-Bashir’s rule.

Last year, the United States withdrew Sudan’s designation as the sponsor state of terrorism and the two countries restored diplomatic relations. The transitional government also agreed to normalize relations with Israel under a deal brokered by the United States.

When asked on Monday whether the military takeover would affect the decision to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and other aspects of the rapprochement, Price said, Potentially, of course. Our entire relationship with this entity in Sudan will be evaluated.

U.S. Horn of Africa Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman met with Sudanese military and civilian leaders over the weekend, but Price denied that the U.S. administration was aware of the capture. military control.

To be clear, we weren’t warned about it, he said. Obviously, action like this is something the United States would oppose, and oppose now.

Price added that Feltmans’ meetings with Sudanese officials were part of his regular trips to the region.

The spokesperson suggested that officially labeling the State Department’s military takeover as a coup would not have major political implications, as Sudan is already designated as a coup by the coup that brought al-Bashir to power in 1989.

Congress condemns military takeover

Several prominent US lawmakers from both main parties have called the military takeover in Sudan a coup and called for the release of civilian leaders.

I strongly condemn any effort to derail Sudan’s transition to democracy and any action to suppress those who peacefully demonstrate against this so-called coup, said House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, in a press release.

Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed alarm at the situation in Sudan.

These actions undermine Sudan’s transition to democracy and threaten progress towards repairing US-Sudan relations, the committee said in a tweet attributed to Meeks.

Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate foreign policy panel, called the military takeover a deep betrayal of the Sudanese people.

The reported house arrest of @SudanPMHamdok and the arrest of other civilian government ministers by #Sudan military forces reflect a deep betrayal of the Sudanese people and all that #Sudan has struggled to accomplish during their transition period . The Sudanese army must hand over power. https://t.co/mJ1Al6vFqP

Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SenateForeign) October 25, 2021

The Pentagon also echoed the condemnations in Washington, but said it had no military footprint in Sudan that would be affected by the takeover.

We call on the military to unconditionally release and reintegrate all detained civilians in order to allow the civilian-led transition to continue moving towards elections, and we also call on the Sudanese security forces to respect the right of the Sudanese people to demonstrate peacefully, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/25/us-says-it-will-evaluate-entire-relationship-with-sudan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos