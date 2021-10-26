COVID pandemic economic toll hits black and Latino households hard: Gunshots





Employers at Los Angeles International Airport and SoFi Stadium spoke to potential candidates at a career fair in Inglewood, Calif., In September. About 19% of all households in an NPR poll say they lost all of their savings during the COVID-19 epidemic and have nothing to fall back on. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Eta had managed to keep his head above water after losing his job as an automobile designer in southern California at the start of the pandemic. But last month, the emergency unemployment benefits he had been counting on expired.

“Basically now we’re on our own, you know?” he says.

Eta, born in Honduras, lives in the San Fernando Valley, where he is the single father of his three school-aged children. The financial pressure he had avoided for 17 months has arrived. He’s now three months behind on rent for the one-bedroom apartment the four of them live in, and he’s also behind on his credit cards and utility bill.

“Man, it’s just hard to find a job, to constantly worry about getting the virus. You know my kids got it. My mom too. So it’s been really real, really rocky, you know. . I don’t know which way to go, ”Eta said.

He is far from the only one to feel this pressure. Thirty-eight percent of households in the United States say they have faced serious financial problems in the past few months. That’s according to a survey by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. And among black and Latino households, more than 55% reported serious financial problems. This is compared to 29% of white households.

Impact of the racial wealth gap: “I have to start all over again”

For Eta, financial pressure made it difficult to sleep and thwarted her hopes of moving her family to a bigger place.

“I had kind of a progress going on. Now it’s pretty much over, so I have to start all over again. And it’s been pretty hard, you know, not being sure where we’re going. or when it’s over, “he said. The little savings he had is now gone.

This lack of savings is a major factor in the uneven financial results of the pandemic.

About 19% of all households report losing all of their savings during the COVID-19 epidemic and having no resources to fall back on. Among black households, the number is higher: 31% said they had lost all of their savings. And among Latin American and Native American families, more than a quarter of households report having exhausted their savings.

“The racial wealth gap is real, and one of its most fundamental manifestations is not having liquid assets,” says William Spriggs, professor of economics at Howard University and chief economist of the ‘AFL-CIO.

The additional federal aid that expired last month has given people a sense of security, Spriggs says, so they can continue to use.

“It’s all gone,” he says. “So that’s, I think, the number one reason you’ve seen particular stress in Latino and black households, because without the unemployment check boost, without the stimulus checks still out there, these households don’t. ‘just don’t have the savings to bear and be resilient in times of downturn. “

“It’s incredibly hard”

Melissa is a single mom in Brooklyn. She asked that we only use her first name because she is ashamed of not being able to provide for her children and does not want anyone to know how much she struggles.

“This has been hell,” she said. “I’m trying to survive without a job, without help, with two young children. It’s incredibly difficult.”

When the pandemic started, she was working as a home health aide. But because she looked after her children, looked after her mother at a nursing home, and looked after her aunts and uncles, she didn’t want to work directly with COVID-19 patients.

“And they didn’t want to hear that, so I was forced to take time off,” she says.

Around the same time, her wallet was stolen, and with it, the ID and Social Security card she needed to apply for various government aids. Obtaining replacements for these documents has been slow, with government offices backed up during the pandemic.

When she became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, Melissa was unable to receive the protective vaccine for underlying health reasons. But it increased his continued vulnerability to the coronavirus.

With no income, she relied on extended family, went to pantries, and made the most of her canned supply while she looked for a job.

“I applied to Target, Kmart, H&M everything. I applied everywhere. And you know it’s tough with my two kids because I still have to make sure they go to daycare. And without a voucher. .. you think six or seven hundred dollars in child care a week. “

Glimmers of hope

She says the pandemic has erased the life she once knew when she could take care of other members of her extended family, instead of just scratching herself.

But there are glimmers of hope: This underlying health problem has finally healed, her doctors now tell her, so she should be able to get the coronavirus vaccine and be able to seek a better paying job in health care.

Until then, she says, it’s her children who keep her going. “They wake up everyday and look at me like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ They are happy and they help me to be happy. They motivate me. “

And soon, she hopes, the whole family can regain some stability.

