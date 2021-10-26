DISCLOSURE: Scale of Abuse and Harassment of Women in the British Military | army





Women in the British military suffer from severe and long-lasting physical and mental health problems as a result of widespread emotional harassment, sexual harassment and physical assault, a study finds.

According to a study published in the journal BMJ Military Health, those most likely to have experienced such treatment were young staff who held the rank of officer or had a combat or combat support role.

Of the 750 female veterans surveyed, 22.5% said they had been sexually harassed, and 5.1% said they had been sexually harassed. Of these, 22.7% said they had experienced emotional bullying, and 3.3% said they had been physically assaulted.

Researchers found that military sexual harassment was triggering physical somatization. Physical somatization is that mental distress can cause women to experience physical symptoms such as pain or fatigue.

A study by Oxford University, King’s College London and the charity Combat Stress found that sexual assault leads to alcohol problems, while emotional bullying leads to anxiety, depression and loneliness.

All types of mistreatment put women at a higher risk of post-traumatic stress disorder, and different types of adversity have specific effects on women’s mental health and well-being.

About 16,500 women serve in the British Army, accounting for around 11% of the total number of women. In 2018, all roles were open to them, including front-line combat deployments.

Researchers believe the findings indicate an urgent need to provide more support to women soldiers.

Sexual harassment is significantly associated with situations in which women suffer from psychological distress or feel fatigued.

The study also found that sexual assault may pose a greater risk of alcohol problems for women, while emotional bullying results in problems such as anxiety, depression, low social support, and loneliness.

Research shows that women with officer ranks are at higher risk of sexual harassment and emotional harassment, but scientists say even women in higher positions may be at risk of being victimized by their superiors.

Since women are a minority in the military, it cannot be ruled out that harm to women of the upper classes can be perpetrated not only by the lower classes but also by their peers.

The researchers cautioned that they could not draw firm conclusions about the causal relationship behind the findings, as they are observational studies and require further study. This study was based on the events she reported, meaning she may underestimate or overestimate the real picture of what she experienced.

But they added: Many women do not report adverse service experiences out of fear of the consequences of doing so, and may continue to suffer from increased mental health problems during and after military service.

It is important to consider whether current reporting procedures may not provide sufficient confidentiality to encourage women to report adverse experiences, and more appropriate disclosure procedures should be considered.

They said it was worth considering whether organizational and leadership changes could be made to better protect female soldiers. It is also important to consider whether existing assistance is adequate to support the mental health needs of women who have experienced military adversity, he added.

A defense ministry spokesman said: [We] We do not tolerate abuse, bullying, harassment or discrimination.

We have taken a number of steps to improve the experience of women in the military, as we continue to do for all service personnel. This includes initiating a 24/7 confidential and independent full-scale harassment, harassment and discrimination hotline with trained advisors to assist employees.

All allegations are taken very seriously and illegal activities are investigated by the relevant police station as necessary.

