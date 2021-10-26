Daniel O’Donnell hits UK charts with new album





Irish country music star Daniel O’Donnell celebrates after his latest album reached the top five in the UK.

Daniel O’Donnell 60 reached #4 on the UK Albums Chart, behind Coldplay, The Beatles and Adele.

The Donegal singer, who is currently on tour in the UK, released a 15-track album on October 15 ahead of her 60th birthday on December 12.

The first single released from the album was Down at Lah De Dah, a piece of tropical-themed escape, which delighted fans with a joke video.

O’Donnell has sold over 10 million records during his 40-year career and continues to delight loyal fans with his album releases and new tours.

In 2021, he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album per year on the Artist Albums Chart for 34 consecutive years.

His last album, Daniel, reached #3 on the UK charts last year, entering the UK’s highest Top 40.

O’Donnell will return to Ireland next year for his rescheduled Irish show.

