US envoy says Iran nuclear deal is “in critical phase”





The Iranian flag flies in front of the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ahead of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna , Austria, March 1, 2021.

WASHINGTON, Oct.25 (Reuters) – Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a “critical stage” and the reasons Tehran has avoided talks are dwindling, a US official said on Monday while raising the possibility of a continuation of diplomacy even if the agreement cannot be revived.

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley told reporters Washington was increasingly concerned that Tehran would continue to delay resumption of talks, but said it had other tools to prevent Iran to develop a nuclear weapon and that he would use them if necessary.

“We are in a critical phase of efforts to see if we can revive the JCPOA,” said Malley, referring to the agreement formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We have had a hiatus of several months and the official reasons given by Iran as to why we are in this hiatus are very slim.”

While saying that the window for the United States and Iran to resume compliance with the agreement would eventually close, Malley said the United States would still be willing to engage in diplomacy with the Iran although they were considering other options to prevent Tehran from obtaining the bomb. .

He also hinted at the economic benefits that could flow from Iran’s return to the deal, under which Tehran took steps to limit its nuclear program in return for relief from US economic sanctions, the European Union and the United Nations.

Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed tough US sanctions. About a year later, Iran began to violate some of the terms of the agreement, notably on uranium enrichment. Uranium enrichment may provide a route to obtain fissile material for an atomic bomb, an ambition Iran denies.

While saying the window to return to the JCPOA will not be open forever because Iran’s nuclear advances will eventually have passed it, Malley said Washington will continue to seek diplomatic deals with Tehran.

“You cannot revive a corpse,” he said, stressing that the United States was not there yet. “We will continue to pursue diplomacy, even as we pursue other steps if we face a world in which we must do so.”

‘STRONG PREFERENCE FOR DIPLOMACY’

Malley declined to describe these other steps. Since talks in Vienna on resuming the deal were postponed in June, Washington has increasingly spoken of pursuing other options, a phrase that hints at the possibility, however distant, of military action. .

The envoy, who spent the last week consulting with US partners in the Gulf and in Europe, stressed that all sides had “a strong preference for diplomacy, for an effort to revive the JCPOA and, if so, happen, to find ways to engage Iran economically. . “

Iran has said for more than a month that it will resume indirect talks “soon” in Vienna with the United States on resuming respect for the agreement, but has not yet set a date.

Iranian nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani plans to meet in Brussels on Wednesday with European Enrique Mora, who is coordinating discussions between Iran and the other parties to the agreement: Britain, China, France, the ‘Germany, Russia and the United States. Read more

Western officials fear that the longer Iran stays out of the nuclear deal, the more expertise it will gain, shortening the time it might need to rush to build a bomb if it so chooses.

In a move likely to exacerbate tensions, Iran is extending its uranium enrichment beyond the highly enriched threshold of 20% purity in a Natanz plant where it is already enriched to 60%. But the new activity does not involve keeping the product, the UN nuclear watchdog said. Read more

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney

