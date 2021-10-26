A more contagious offshoot of a strain of delta coronavirus discovered in the UK. What is that?





To remind us that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, scientists are closely monitoring a new mutation in a Delta variant named AY.4.2. This is happening amid an increasing number of cases in the UK (UK).

AY.4.2 has also been found in “very small numbers” in India, said scientists at INSACOG, a forum established by the United Ministry of Health.

This new strain, scientists say, is more contagious than the Delta strain and has been declared “Variant Under Investigation” (VUI-21OCT-01) in the UK.

This sub-lineage has become increasingly common in the UK in recent months, and there is early evidence that there may be increased growth rates in the UK compared to Delta, the UK Health Security Agency said. .

The UK Health and Safety Agency said more evidence is needed to know whether this is due to changes in virus behavior or epidemiological conditions.

According to the UK Health and Safety Agency, about 6% of cases of COVID-19 that were genetically sequenced last week were AY.4.2 mutations.

The delta strain was responsible for a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK in the spring, leading to strict lockdown measures. The UK recorded the most new Covid-19 cases since July over the past week. Daily infections have crossed 49,000.

What is AY.4.2?

Viruses mutate all the time, so new versions are bound to appear. The AY.4.2 mutation in the Delta variant has been on the rise since it was first discovered in July 2021.

Is AY.4.2 more contagious?

According to the BBC’s report, AY.4.2 contains mutations that may confer an advantage to virus survival. There is also preliminary evidence that it spreads faster than the dominant Delta variant.

AY.4.2 contains spike mutations Y145H and A222V that help the virus to penetrate human cells more easily.

Professor Francois Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, told the BBC that “AY.4.2 is a potentially slightly more contagious variant”.

How much more can you deliver?

“It’s nothing compared to what we’ve seen in alpha and delta. It’s 50 to 60 percent more likely to be transmitted. So here we’re talking about something very subtle, and we’re currently investigating. It could be up to 10 percent more contagious. ‘” Francois Balloux told the BBC.

A few cases have also been confirmed in the United States, with AY.4.2 infections on the rise in Denmark and Israel.

