The United States will lift all travel restrictions for incoming foreign nationals from November 8





The United States will lift all travel restrictions for inbound non-citizen and non-immigrant travelers starting November 8, with a few exceptions, and they will need to be fully immunized and produce proof of their COVID-19 vaccination prior to being released. ‘board a flight to the country, the White House announced on Monday.

The updated travel guidelines also include new testing protocols. To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travelers – whether they are U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of unvaccinated foreign nationals accepted – will now need to be tested within one day of departure. .

“Under this new international air transport system, foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the United States. The new system also includes improved testing requirements, enhanced contact tracing, and masking. These are strict security protocols. who follow science and public health to improve the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel, “a senior administration official told reporters.

As of November 8, non-citizen and non-immigrant air travelers to the United States will need to be fully immunized and provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status before boarding a plane to travel to the States “United, with a few exceptions,” said the official.

With this, the United States will lift all travel restrictions specific to all countries and regions.

According to the White House, passengers will need to show their immunization status, and airlines will need to match name and date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person reflected on proof of vaccination; determine that the dossier was issued by an official source (e.g., public health agency, government agency) in the country where the vaccine was administered and review essential information to determine whether the passenger meets the CDC definition for fully immunized, such as vaccine, the number of vaccine doses received, date (s) of administration, site (eg, immunization clinic, health care facility) of immunization.

The Biden administration will work closely with airlines to ensure these new requirements are successfully implemented, a senior administration official said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for travel to the United States, accepted vaccines will include vaccines approved or authorized by the FDA and vaccines listed for emergency use (EUL) of World Health Organization (WHO).

Individuals can be considered fully vaccinated for more than weeks after receiving the last dose if they have received a single dose from a single dose series approved / authorized by the FDA or approved by the WHO EUL (i.e. i.e. Janssen), or any two-dose combination of a two-dose series of COVID-19 approved / cleared by the FDA or listed by the WHO for emergency use (i.e. mix and match).

For Americans who can prove they are fully vaccinated, the same requirement currently in place will apply – they must produce a negative test result within three days of travel, the White House said, adding that for anyone traveling to the United States who cannot demonstrate complete proof of vaccination, they will be required to produce documentation of a negative test within one day of departure.

Children under the age of 18 are excluded from the vaccination obligation for travelers of foreign nationality, given both the ineligibility of certain younger children for vaccination, as well as the overall variability of access to the vaccination. vaccination for older children who are eligible to be vaccinated. Children aged 2 to 17 must pass a pre-departure test.

If you are traveling with a fully immunized adult, an unvaccinated child can be tested three days before departure (as per the schedule for fully immunized adults). If an unvaccinated child is traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults, they will need to be tested within a day of leaving, the White House said in a backgrounder.

The White House has said that there is a very limited set of exceptions to the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals.

These include exceptions for children under 18, some COVID[1]19 participants in vaccine clinical trials, those with medical contraindications to vaccines, those who must travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons (with a letter issued by the US government affirming the urgent need to travel), those who travel on non-tourist visas from countries with low vaccine availability (as determined by the CDC) and other very narrow categories.

Those who benefit from an exception will generally be required to certify that they will comply with applicable public health requirements, including, with very limited exceptions, the requirement to be vaccinated in the United States if they have the ‘plan to stay here for more than 60 days, the White House said.

