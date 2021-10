End of COVID-19 Salary Freeze

Mr. Sunak’s famous red briefcase will tomorrow contain policies that will affect the wealth and stock price of British companies.

The new measures could have a dramatic impact on the stock market. Here are the top 5 stocks to buy before your budget date when you’re most likely to get a bounce.

And check out our score on the likelihood that the policy will be included.

Vaccine passports can drive people to bars

Can vaccine passports backfire? The government’s own impact assessment has warned that it could encourage the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging people to go to poorly ventilated pubs instead of large places asking for documents. The Telegraph has seen an internal analysis of the economic and social impact of Covid certification. Political editor Ben Riley-Smith discusses concerns written across 13 pages marked “officially sensitive”. The prime minister said a policy of proving two jabs before entry could be adopted in the UK as part of Plan B to deal with the COVID-19 surge. Read what else you know about emergency restrictions. It came as it turned out that the government’s initial booster jab schedule fell far short of the schedule needed to protect the most vulnerable during the winter.

Traffic rules fueling UK new road rage

Neighbors are at war. Ultra-Low Emission Zones (ULEZs) and low-traffic areas are driving divisions inside and outside communities. As London’s new ULEZ takes effect, Mick Brown explores how sentiment is rising on the nation’s low-traffic frontlines. Meanwhile, the prime minister urged people to reduce their use of plastics, saying recycling is “herring” and “ineffective.”

Today’s Political Cartoon

Watch Today’s Blower cartoon about the battle between motorists and Insulate Britain activists. Matt is away.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

fishing row | Officials are concerned that France is preparing to implement a go-slow strategy for customs inspection of goods destined for the UK as tensions over fishing rights escalate. Paris today will approve a package of retaliatory measures that could be triggered if French fishermen do not allow more access to British waters. Brussels correspondent Joe Barnes explains the background to the dispute.

Worldwide: Sudanese Army Takes Power

The Sudanese army opened fire on protesters during a military coup, killing three and jeopardizing the hopes of an East African country that embraces human rights reform and a transition to democracy. At least seven people were shot dead and 140 injured during protests against military takeovers, reports James Rothwell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/26/tuesday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

