Are you traveling to the United States? Biden issues new guidelines for air travel. Check details





The extraordinary travel restrictions in the United States were first imposed in early 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19. The rules ban most non-US citizens who have stayed in the last 14 days in Britain, Europe’s 26 Schengen countries without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, in Iran and Brazil.

“It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt an air transport policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the recovery in safe international air travel. in the United States, ”says Biden’s proclamation.

With few exceptions, only foreign nationals with vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will be allowed to board planes bound for the United States.

However, the new order made it difficult for unvaccinated non-immigrant non-immigrants to enter the United States.

“For anyone traveling to the United States who cannot demonstrate full proof of vaccination, they will need to produce documentation of a negative test within one day of departure,” instead of the current three days, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated people will still have a three-day window for COVID-19 testing with negative results, but if they are unable to show proof of vaccination, they will also be subject to the requirement. one-day test.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued three orders to implement the Presidential Proclamation in accordance with appropriate public health protocols to ensure the safety of international air travel.

These orders include operational details, establishing a strict and consistent global international travel policy that is guided by public health.

The first order is a vaccination requirement for non-citizens who are not immigrants. On November 8, air travelers to the United States who are not citizens and who are not immigrants will be required to be fully immunized and provide proof of their immunization status before flying to the United States.

Airlines will check vaccination status the same way they have been and will continue to do so with proof of a negative test result before departure.

For the purpose of entering the United States, vaccines will be accepted, including vaccines approved or authorized by the FDA and listed by the WHO in the event of an emergency.

There will be very limited exceptions to the vaccination requirements for non-citizens who are not immigrants.

The CDC has determined a very narrow list of exemptions, including children under 18 and countries with a total immunization rate below 10% due to lack of vaccine availability.

The following order after the vaccination order is an amendment to the testing requirement for all air travelers to the United States, regardless of nationality.

Fully vaccinated air passengers entering the United States from overseas, regardless of nationality, will continue to be required to present a negative COVID test prior to departure within three days of travel prior to boarding.

For those vaccinated, they will need to show proof of vaccination to qualify for this three-day testing window.

However, for unvaccinated air passengers, including unvaccinated U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, the rules will now require testing within one day of departure to the United States.

Children under two do not need to be tested. There are also accommodations for people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days with regards to the testing requirement.

The third and final command is for the collection of contact information. Air passengers to the United States will also be required to provide basic and valid contact information to airlines before boarding flights to the United States.

This will allow airlines to better coordinate with public health agencies, share information when needed, ensure public safety and information, and strengthen their ability to quickly identify and contact people at risk. United States who may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19.

In addition to these orders, all travelers should plan ahead before traveling. Follow all airline and destination requirements, including wearing a mask, proof of vaccination, testing, or quarantine. American travelers will need to be prepared to show proof of a negative test before they can travel to the United States and should arrange for pre-travel testing if possible.

Vaccinated U.S. travelers will need to wear and provide proof of their vaccination to airlines to qualify for the three-day testing window. Otherwise, a one-day test will be required.

