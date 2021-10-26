Coronavirus ‘Plan B’ will cost UK up to 18B, document warns – POLITICO





London’s Boris Johnson has warned that a five-month transition to the UK’s stricter coronavirus “Plan B” could damage the UK economy by up to $18 billion, a government document obtained by POLITICO said.

The document explains the thinking of the top governments as the prime minister is under tremendous pressure from public health leaders to take action to combat the rising incidence in the months after Britain lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions .

They confirm that ministers have seriously considered the transition to Plan B with the “assume” that alternative strategies, including mandatory mask wearing, COVID certification, and telecommuting guidelines, should be in place throughout the winter. end of March 2022.

Prime Minister Johnson has directed officials to assess the impact of implementing the alternative strategy by March next year. However, the UK Treasury and the Cabinet’s COVID-19 task force calculate that such measures will have an unclear effect on stopping the spread of the virus, causing massive damage to the economy. A government spokesman said the household had explained the policy of “do not reflect”.

‘big impact’

On the eve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s budget report and the government-level spending review on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance’s internal impact assessment found that a transition to Plan B could add between 11 and 18 billion, or more than 80 billion, to the economy over the period through March 2022. I warned you that it will cost you. million per week.

The Treasury’s primary concern is the impact on businesses of the millions of people who switch to working from home, especially in urban areas and towns.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Office’s Corona 19 Task Force has released an analysis of the introduction of coronavirus status certification for large-scale events during the five-month Plan B period.

We found that a COVID certification scheme can reduce transmission in these events by 40-45%. However, it warns that the “impact of reduced community transmission” will be moderate, as only 2-13% of total community transmission occurs in locations covered by this plan. Figures suggest that certification will reduce overall community transmission by 1-5%.

Vaccine passports could have a “higher impact” on the economy and “broader impact” that exacerbates the UK’s supply chain crisis, the assessment says.

The analysis finds that it is more difficult to justify such a step as authentication is used in places where young people who are less likely to be seriously ill from COVID are disproportionately frequent. It also notes that the risk of transmission to the elderly and vulnerable people increases when young people move to non-certified pubs and small venues.

The heart of the cabinet document concluded that the certification “can’t say exactly how much, but it will have a positive impact on reducing transmission.”

Treasury and Cabinet documents also show that data on the health effects of the government’s Plan B are weak and officials are unable to clearly advise ministers on how beneficial alternative strategies will be in preventing the spread of the virus. In particular, I am skeptical of the overall value of COVID-19 certification.

However, the document offers a more stringent warning of the economic impact, along with the Treasury’s severe projections of damage to businesses and the broader economy. Critics of the government might argue that this analysis was commissioned by a hawkish minister to draw these conclusions.

The government was contacted for comment.

dilemma

The document helps explain how the government got to its current position of not moving to Plan B despite the surge in cases.

Analysis of the COVID-19 Task Force did not find that Plan B would obviously help stop the spread, which would be considered a prosecution against the government’s overall plan.

Instead, the task force looks at the opposite of reintroducing more lockdown-style restrictions, such as closing places, at a stage the government says it isn’t considering but will have a far greater impact on reducing transmission.

This shows that pastors have a problem. Plan A is seeing a surge in cases and an increase in hospitalizations. Plan B is not enough to stop this uptrend and looks like it will bring the economy down. And Plan C, introducing harsher measures, represents a strategy no one at the top of the government wants to think about.

A government spokesperson said: “We made plans for the fall and winter last month because we knew the next few months would be difficult.

“Plan B ensures that we are prepared if we need to act to avoid unsustainable increases in hospitalizations that could put unsustainable pressure on the NHS. The estimates presented do not reflect government policy. Data currently require Plan B And there is no planned five-month schedule.”

