Opinion: Dear Facebook: Nobody cares about Oculus; give us Instagram income!





Facebook Inc. is copying Google’s playbook with its latest diversionary tactics, so why doesn’t it get to the point and tell us about Instagram’s finances right away?

In a strange disconnect from reality on Monday, Facebook FB, + 1.26% said it would start reporting financial results for its virtual reality business, which grew out of its acquisition of Oculus in 2014. The news arrived with its disappointing third-quarter sales and fourth-quarter guidance, and on the heels of a more negative review and overwhelming corporate portrait from the latest Facebook Papers leaks.

There are a lot of questions surrounding Facebook right now, especially after all the detailed revelations in research exposed by a whistleblower, added to years of questionable practices by the social media powerhouse. But how much Facebook earns from virtual reality would be low on the list for most investors if it was even on the list.

In fact, Wall Street investors would much prefer to get detailed financial information on a completely different company: Instagram, which is said to provide the greatest growth for Facebook. The most financially damaging information in the recently leaked documents was Facebook’s own research showing that teens were spending less time on Instagram, preferring Snap Inc., -1.16% Snapchat and TikTok.

Facebook could repair some of the damage caused by these reports by disclosing detailed financial and user information to Instagram. Instead, it adopts Google’s tactic, doing exactly what Alphabet GOOGL, -0.09% GOOG, + 0.11% and Google did with YouTube to delay, delay, delay until Securities and Exchange Commission intervenes.

From 2020: it’s out of time for Instagram and Azure numbers

Google initially gave investors a breakdown of its other younger betting companies, with little or no income and massive operating losses when it changed its name to Alphabet Inc. in 2015, the kind of change that Facebook did. would also have expected. Yet Alphabet continued to avoid reporting the results of its growing YouTube business for years, telling the SEC in 2018 that it was not required to disclose the numbers because its then CEO Larry Page , Alphabet’s main decision-maker, hadn’t seen them. a key requirement for segment information.

Eventually, after a change at the top, Google started providing the information, as it should have done years ago. Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has his mark on everything on Facebook, is unlikely to launch Larry Page’s exit plan anytime soon, however.

Instead, he uses a hijacking tactic instead of trying to solve the business problems he hopes a look at the future of the Metaverse he envisions will satisfy curious investors and viewers for a while. time.

However, this is unlikely to be of interest to investors at this time. Facebook plans to invest billions this year in virtual and augmented reality, an investment that will take $ 10 billion from operating profit in 2021, but doesn’t expect much to see in the near term. Even Zuckerberg admitted on the company’s conference call Monday that his Reality Labs business won’t be very interesting until much later in the decade.

It won’t pay off in the near future, Zuckerberg said. I think you’ll see all of these pieces start to build and mature a bit over the next few years and then, if we do a good job on that and I would say later in this decade, that’s when- where we would expect it to be more of a true corporate story.

As of 2018: how financially successful we think Instagram is

Instagram, however, is already mature and a big part of Facebook’s investment thesis, in part because of its younger audience. It’s surprising that the SEC hasn’t already pressured Facebook to provide detailed financial information on Instagram, and it is expected to start one of its letter-writing campaigns demanding information and explanation after receiving this year’s annual report with industry information on a much less valuable company. .

Instead of providing investors with reports on an actual business within a company, Facebook will disclose the (likely) relatively paltry income from its Oculus VR headsets and the sky-high investment it will make in that business. considers the future. Investors remember when the big bet on the future was Instagram, and still deserve to know more details about his finances. We shouldn’t have to wait for SEC pressure to get them.

