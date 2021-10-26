Is the minimum wage going up? How much will the UK’s national living wage rise in the 2021 budget and what is it now?





Rishi Sunak will be announcing a UK minimum wage increase this week when he announces his 2021 budget.

The national living wage is set to increase by more than 50p an hour, according to measures to be announced by the prime minister on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current minimum wage system and how it will change in this week’s budget.

What is the UK Minimum Wage?

People still tend to talk about the minimum wage, but the official national minimum wage actually only applies to people who are over the age of graduating from school but under the age of 23.

Under the system that started at the beginning of this year, anyone over the age of 23 now receives the National Living Wage.

The National Living Wage was introduced in April 2016, but for the first five years, it was applied only to those aged 25 and over, and a separate minimum wage was applied to those aged 21 to 22.

Here’s how the UK minimum wage system currently works:

National Living Wage (23 years and older): 8.91 per hour Minimum wage for 21-22 years old: 8.36 per hour Minimum wage for 18-20 years old Minimum wage: 6.56 per hour Minimum wage for under 18 years old: 4.62 per hour Minimum wage for apprentices: 4.30 per hour

The minimum wage for an apprentice is based on a person under the age of 19 or a person over the age of 19 but in their first year of apprenticeship.

If the apprentice is 19 years of age or older and has completed the first year of the apprenticeship, he or she is entitled to the minimum wage for that age group.

Rishi Sunak announces the second budget for 2021 on October 25th. (Photo: Getty Images)

It has been confirmed that the national living wage will increase to 9.50 from April 2022, which is equivalent to adding 1,000 full-time employees per year.

The wage increase also raises the national minimum wage to 9.18 while the apprenticeship rate rises to 4.81 per hour.

Mr. Sunak said: This is government on the workers’ side. This wage increase ensures work pay and meets our goal of ending low wages by the end of this Congress.

The recommendations are from the Independent Advisory Board of the Low Wage Commission and have been approved by the government.

The increase came after Mirror reported that Sunak was aiming to raise the rate by at least 10 an hour and lower the qualifying age to 21 until the next general election in 2024.

Prior to Sunax’s announcement, a series of additional measures have already been made public:

7 billion to fund 3 billion key innovation sectors and new talent networks to drive a 5 billion technological revolution for health-related research and development, including 5 billion genome sequencing to improve transport levels outside London and addressing health inequalities 1.4 billion funds to invest To attract foreign talent to UK industry 850 million to bring cultural hotspots to life 700 million for new patrol boats for the British border 700 million people to improve sports and youth clubs 435 million hubs for crime prevention to support families and children, including 560 million new families to provide personalized math coaching, and Crown Prosecution to improve response to rape and sexual assault cases. 5 million hubs for service)

The second 2021 budget of the year will take place after the PMQ around 12:30 PM on Wednesday 27 October with a review of UK government spending.

