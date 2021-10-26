Leaked documents reveal Facebook revenue growth





In the wake of a Facebook Papers article supporting the claim that social networks valued financial success over user safety, Facebook reported higher earnings in its latest quarter on Monday.

The company’s recent financial health show reported on Facebook Papers a massive amount of revised insider documents obtained by a media consortium, including the Associated Press and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugens’ testimony to British lawmakers on Monday. It is according to one.

Facebook said its July-September net profit grew 17% to $9.19 billion. This is an increase from $7.85 billion a year ago. Revenue increased 35% to $29.01 billion. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations for Facebook results.

The company’s stock rose 2.5% in after-hours trading after gaining 1% on the day.

eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson said that for now, Facebook’s sales are looking as good as expected. However, she expected more revelations and described the results as disturbing and heartbreaking.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has only briefly commented on the recent controversy surrounding our company. In broadly repeating statements made after Haugens’ testimony before the U.S. Senate subcommittee on October 5, he welcomes good-natured criticism, but believes the current storm is a coordinated effort to paint a false picture of the company based on leaked documents. claimed to do.

“It’s a good thing to say that we don’t address these impossible tradeoffs just because we’re focused on making money, but the reality is that these questions aren’t primarily about our business, but about difficult social value balances,” Zuckerberg said. Zuckerberg said.

Meanwhile, Haugen told a UK parliamentary committee on Monday that the social media mogul promotes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content, and lacks motivation to address the problem. company.

While her testimony matches much of what she did in the US Senate this month, her first-hand appearance has sparked intense interest in a much more British parliamentary committee in drafting legislation to control the power of social media companies. .

Haugen told British parliamentary committee that Facebook groups amplify online hate, and algorithms that prioritize participation push people with mainstream interests to extremes. A former Facebook data scientist said the company could add moderators to prevent groups above a certain size from being used to spread extremist views.

Undoubtedly, it exacerbates the hatred, she said.

Haugen said Facebook was shocked to hear that Zuckerberg wants to double the metaverse, a plan for an immersive online world that will become the next Internet trend.

They will hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the metaverse, Haugen said. Do you know what could have been done for safety if there were 10,000 more engineers? She said.

Facebook wants regulation on tech companies and was happy the UK is leading the way.

Although Facebook has rules on harmful content and publishes regular transparency reports, it agrees that the entire industry needs regulation to prevent businesses like us from making these decisions on their own, Facebook said Monday.

He points out that it has invested $13 billion (£9.4 billion) in safety and security since 2016, and claims that the amount of hate speech has almost halved over the past three quarters.

Hausen accused Facebook-owned Instagram of failing to prevent children under the age of 13 from opening accounts.

Facebook’s own research describes this as an addict narrative. “This makes me unhappy,” the children said. “I don’t seem to have the ability to control using it, and if I leave, I feel like I’m being ostracized.”

The company last month postponed plans for a children’s version of Instagram to target under the age of 13 to address concerns about the vulnerability of young users.

When asked if he believes Facebook is fundamentally evil, Haugen said, “I can’t see through a man’s heart. Facebook isn’t evil, it’s careless,” she suggested.

This is the second time Haugens has appeared before lawmakers in the United States after testifying in the United States about the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence and promoting misinformation. Haugen cited internal research documents that were secretly copied before leaving Facebook’s civil integrity department.

According to documents Haugen provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Facebook prioritized profits over safety and hid its research from investors and the public. Some stories based on the files have already been posted, exposing internal chaos after Facebook was blinded by the January 6th US Capitol riot and vigilant about how to curb divisive content in India. More will come.

Representatives from Facebook and other social media companies plan to speak at the UK committee on Thursday.

Haugen will meet with European Union officials in Brussels next month. In Brussels, the Block Executive Board is updating its digital rules to better protect internet users by making online companies more accountable for illegal or dangerous content.

Under UK regulations expected to take effect next year, Silicon Valley giants face ultimate fines of up to 10% of global revenues for violations. The EU is proposing similar penalties.

