US Embassy in Sudan warns Americans to “shelter in place” amid apparent coup





The U.S. Embassy in Sudan advises Americans to take shelter in place amid an apparent military coup in the country and warns the flights are grounded.

The embassy further warns of the potential violence occurring amid protests that have emerged against the military takeover.

The Sudanese armed forces announced that they were in control of the government. Protests were reported in Khartoum and across the country. There are unverified reports of violence against protesters. Flights do not leave the country, the warning says on the embassies website.

U.S. citizens are advised to be aware of their surroundings and shelter in place, which includes not traveling to the U.S. Embassy or international airports in Khartoum and Port Sudan.

The Sudanese senior general announced on Monday that the army had dissolved the transitional civil-military government and that senior government officials, including Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, had been arrested.

White House and State Department officials have expressed concern over the situation in Sudan, saying they reject the military takeover and calling for the immediate release of those arrested.

We reject the actions of the army and call for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and other people who have been placed under house arrest, the Deputy Senior Press Secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Overnight Defense & National Security Presented by Boeing US ‘Deeply “Alarmed” by Reports of Military Takeover in Sudan New hacking efforts show Russia is not being deterred by US actions.

Today’s actions are in blatant opposition to the will of the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, freedom and justice. The United States continues to strongly support the demand of the Sudanese people for a democratic transition in Sudan and will continue to assess how best to help the Sudanese people achieve this goal, ”she said.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets following reports of the arrest of government officials. At least 80 protesters were injured during protests, The Associated Press reported, citing the Sudan Medical Committee.

Internet connectivity and cell service were cut for hours on Monday, according to independent internet watch group NetBlocks.

The military takeover is a shocking setback for the nascent democratic movement in Sudan, dissolving the civil-military government that had been working for two years to shift to a total government led by civilians.

The transitional government was put in place in 2019 following popular protests in the country that succeeded in overthrowing the military dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir for 30 years.

