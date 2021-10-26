Shutdown of US 60 east of Phoenix area extended as work on bridge continues





PHOENIX – The old Pinto Creek Bridge did not collapse as expected on Monday, leaving the US 60 closed between Superior and Miami for longer than expected.

The Arizona Department of Transportation scheduled the shutdown to last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while crews demolished a section of the defunct 72-year-old bridge that sits next to a new bridge that has opened last month.

But because the old bridge did not collapse as expected, the closure remained in place indefinitely, ADOT said.

Traffic on US 60 approximately 70 miles east of downtown Phoenix remains diverted by Winkelman via State Route 177 to Superior and SR 77 to Globe, adding significant travel time between Superior and Miami .

* UPDATE ON THE PINTO CREEK BRIDGE *

The closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami will continue after 1 p.m. due to delays in the demolition process of the old Pinto Creek Bridge.

An update on a reopening time will be provided when more information becomes available.

More: https://t.co/L2rm1SoZIH pic.twitter.com/kDDEXR9Eu2

– Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2021

Vehicles on US 60 with a destination between SR 77 and Top-of-the-World west of Pinto Creek or Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek are permitted to pass.

No traffic is permitted between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

Motorists can also expect intermittent lane restrictions until the end of 2021 as the bridge continues to be removed.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts straight to your phone by texting TRAFFIC to 411923.

Follow @ KTAR923

We want to hear from you.

Do you have a story idea or a tip? Pass it on to the KTAR News team here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktar.com/story/4733315/us-60-closure-east-of-phoenix-area-extended-as-bridge-work-continues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos