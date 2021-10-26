Can I travel to Thailand? Description of entry requirements for the UK





Thailand was removed from the UK Red List on Monday 11 October, but can you actually travel to your destination now? Here’s what you need to know about your vacation to Thailand in the near future.

Can I travel from the UK to Thailand?

Yes. From Monday 11th October, Thailand will not be included in the UK’s list of red countries, allowing travelers to visit freely. Vaccinated travelers do not need to isolate at their hotel or home when returning to the UK. They also do not need to be tested for coronavirus before returning, but must be tested for coronavirus on or before the day they arrive in the UK. Starting Sunday, October 24th, travelers can now get the cheaper lateral flow test instead of the more expensive PCR test.

People who have not been fully vaccinated in 14 days must undergo pre-departure screening when returning to the UK from a non-red country, and PCR testing 2 and 8 days after arrival. They also need to self-isolate for 10 days, but for those who have not been fully vaccinated (not Northern Ireland), a Test to Release plan is available from day 5 onwards.

Both double-jab and non-jab travelers must be quarantined if they test positive and will be tested for PCR confirmation free of charge.

What are the entry requirements for Thailand?

British nationals currently traveling from the UK are required to complete a 14-day quarantine at a National Quarantine Station or Alternative National Quarantine (ASQ) facility and be screened for coronavirus during their stay. The exception to this is if you are traveling from the UK to Koh Samui or Phuket. Those who have been fully vaccinated 14 days prior to travel can use the quarantine-free Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programs to enter the country. However, before traveling to other parts of Thailand, you will need to stay for 14 days in Phuket or Koh Samui and fly directly to your destination.

Thailand travel regulations will be further relaxed from November. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand has announced that from Monday 1 November, travelers from low-risk countries such as the UK, US, Singapore, Germany and China will enter the country without quarantine for vaccinated travelers. announced that it can. The prime minister said in a TV speech: Just as we have learned to live with other diseases through treatment and vaccination, it is time to face the coronavirus and prepare ourselves to live alongside other endemic infections and diseases.

Travelers must show a negative test prior to flight and another negative test upon entry.

For more information and updated regulations, please visit the government website prior to travel. It is also recommended that you make sure you have valid travel insurance with Covid cover before you travel.

