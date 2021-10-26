UK transport industry directs PMs to face a Christmas crisis if supply chain is not addressed | supply chain crisis





The transportation industry has urged Boris Johnson to step up its efforts to tackle the 100,000 HGV driver shortage and face a Christmas crisis if the supply chain doesn’t act now.

The heads of several trade groups and truck and food industry companies have sent letters to the prime minister, urging him to intervene personally, which is not enough to address the crisis.

They say measures to fill the gap, including temporary three-month visas for HGV drivers, are not sufficient to address the crisis and protect the UK economy for months to come.

Without further action, the situation will only get worse, especially as the Christmas countdown begins, he added.

The shortage of qualified HGV drivers was cited last month as a factor in gasoline shortages and disruptions in supermarket supply chains, triggering warnings about significant disruptions, including not collecting bins for Christmas.

In a letter coordinated by the Road Haulage Association (RHA), bosses urged three immediate actions to address the issue.

They said HGV drivers should be added to the government’s list of job shortages to make it easier for skilled workers to obtain visas.

They also urged Johnson to extend and reform driver qualifications, known as the Certificate of Professional Competency (CPC), to encourage experienced retired drivers to return to work immediately.

Signatories include Eddie Stobart, president of trucking company, and food, transportation and fuel trading agency. They also want ministers to convene a task force so that the transportation industry and government can work together to address the driver shortage.

The letter said the deficit for HGV drivers rose to 100,000 from 60,000 before the pandemic, citing factors including COVID-19 and EU nationals leaving the UK.

Limited apprenticeships and an aging workforce are also contributing factors, he added, adding that the industry recognizes the need to improve salaries and conditions.

However, they predicted that relying on international drivers would not be a long-term solution, saying the government must do more than provide temporary visas to EU carriers.

We urge you to act urgently and decisively. Otherwise, we risk inflicting further damage to our business and livelihoods, as well as to the UK’s integrated and finely balanced supply chain.

In short, we urge you to take the necessary steps to better recover and recover from the pandemic without a thriving transport industry and continue to play a key role in supporting the present and the UK economy. The future.

“We have taken immediate action to increase the supply of HGV drivers, streamline the testing process and introduce short-term visas,” a government spokesperson said.

This is a global problem and we have been working closely with the industry for months to understand how we can increase hiring. But we also want to see long-term solutions offered by employers through improved testing and employment, along with better pay and working conditions.

