UK government U-turns sewer after Conservative MP threatens rebellion | pollution





The government announced a partial U-turn of the sewage amendment after Conservative rebels threatened to disrupt a scheduled vote in the House of Representatives.

Under the new rules, water companies are obliged to reduce the impact of sewage discharges from storm flooding. This means organizations are required by law to show reductions in sewage surplus over the next five years.

Last week, 22 Conservative MPs voted in favor of an environmental bill against the government that would impose a legal obligation on water companies not to pump waste into rivers.

The amendment was rejected in the House of Representatives, and the negative response from voters surprised some Conservative lawmakers.

Philip Dunn, one of the conservative rebels and chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: Many abstained, and those who did not understand the seriousness of the problem were recognized by voters and peers.

I’m not voting on this, so I can’t say for sure, but I believe this will get close enough to worry the government if it goes back to the commons.

Whether a partial U-turn will quell uprising and widespread outrage over the failed amendment remains to be seen.

According to the Environment Agency, there were 403,171 sewage spills into UK rivers and seas in 2020, resulting in over 3.1 million hours of runoff.

The government blamed a number of factors for the growing sewage runoff, including Victorian-era infrastructure and climate collapse.

The Environment Minister said there was a dispute with the government because he thought it would be too expensive for the 10th and the Ministry of Finance to impose this obligation on water companies that have to upgrade their infrastructure significantly.

The Minister said: Basically, we have been working for a long time on how to legislate obligations to water companies and that will be introduced when we return to the Commons. But what’s upsetting is that even if the bill was passed completely unchanged, it would mean raising that standard to a level never before seen.

So, to suggest that people like Lord Adonis are all right now and that we’re going post-Brexit and have legislation that allows garbage to run into rivers is not only wrong, it’s a blatant lie designed to drive people into a frenzy. of hate. But the government is slow. And the move in the Commons will actually look like a concession when we’ve been working on it for weeks.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson on Tuesday criticized the current water company for failing to adequately reduce sewage emissions. [as] He said he could not accept it and agreed with the purpose of the amendment.

But he said it was not estimated that the water companies warned that the cost of ensuring that untreated sewage does not drain out of storm surges could cost up to 150 billion dollars.

The spokesperson announced today that after discussion in the House of Representatives on the final stage of the environmental bill last week, we will put that promise on a legal basis with a new clause.

The Duke of Wellington, who introduced the bill, asked his colleagues for a second support on Tuesday. It would require water companies to take all reasonable steps to ensure that untreated sewage is not discharged from storm surges.

A crossbench colleague told Evening Standard: This is especially important for London. Anyone who watched the BBC Panorama program in April would have learned about the plight of the Thames Riverbed and the sheer volume of sewage it regularly discharges into the river.

The environmental legislation contains several measures to protect UK waterways from sewage. This includes a new obligation for water companies to post information within an hour of the operation of storm flooding. Water companies are also required to monitor water quality upstream and downstream of storm surge and sewage treatment operations.

