Biden joins US-ASEAN Trump summit ignored after 2017





WASHINGTON / BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct.26 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden joined Southeast Asian leaders on Tuesday for a virtual summit, the first time in four years that Washington has committed to the highest level with a block considered essential to counter an increasingly assertive China.

The United States had not met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the presidential level since Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump attended an ASEAN-United States meeting in Manila in 2017. Meanwhile, relations between the United States and China have deteriorated to their worst level in decades. .

In his opening remarks at the summit, Biden said the United States is committed to the central role of the 10 ASEAN countries in the region and that ASEAN countries can expect him to personally introduce himself. in the region in the future.

“The relationship between the United States and ASEAN is vital, vital to the future of our billion people,” said Biden. “Our partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity for many decades.”

On Wednesday, Biden will attend the broader East Asia summit, which brings together ASEAN and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Analysts say Biden’s meeting with the 10-nation bloc reflects his administration’s efforts to engage allies and partners in a collective effort to push back China.

In his remarks, Biden referred to a “shared vision for a region where every country can compete and succeed on an equal footing and all nations, regardless of size or power, obey the law.”

However, he avoided specifically mentioning China, as have US officials ahead of the meetings as they work to organize a virtual summit between the US president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year. Read more

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before departing for Newark, New Jersey, from Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, USA, October 25, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

Read more

The White House said Biden would announce plans to provide up to $ 102 million to expand the U.S. strategic partnership with ASEAN, which is currently chaired by Brunei, with funding for health, climate, d economy and education. Read more

Biden is also expected to assure ASEAN that the recent US focus on engaging with India, Japan and Australia in the so-called Quad group and an agreement to provide Australia with sub -Nuclear-powered navies are not intended to supplant the regional role of ASEAN.

Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia at the White House National Security Council, stressed last week that Washington does not consider the Quad to be “an Asian NATO” and that it was not intended to compete with ASEAN. Read more

He said Washington had an interest in working with ASEAN to ensure supply chain resilience, on climate, and to address “common challenges on maritime issues” – an apparent reference to China’s broad claims. in the disputed South China Sea.

While planning to provide a modest sum to promote trade with ASEAN, Biden has given no sign of his intention to return to a regional trade framework that Trump withdrew in 2017.

Analysts said ASEAN leaders would be eager to hear how Washington plans to engage further in trade, investment and infrastructure and any US plans to scale up the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the region. , which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

An Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of an economic element in the US regional engagement was a major flaw at a time when countries were expanding their economic ties with China.

Kagan said it was critical to the Quad’s credibility that it live up to the commitment it made in March to deliver one billion COVID-19 vaccines to Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

That plan has stalled after India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, banned exports in April amid a massive national COVID outbreak.

