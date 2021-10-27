UK High Court to hear US appeal in Assange extradition case





In a two-day hearing, the US government will oppose the January 4 decision of District Judge Vanessa Baraitser opposing extradition of Assanges to the United States for mental health reasons. The United States may defend five specific grounds at a preliminary hearing on August 11, following the Supreme Court’s decision to expand the scope of its appeal. An immediate decision is not expected at the end of the October 27-28 hearings, but will be in writing in a few weeks.

Returning to court to pursue further litigation in the United States for the never-ending legal battle against Julian Assang, Assang has been the subject of his contributions to journalism and our position that his extradition and prosecution are harsh and long lasting. Emphasize again. “The impact of journalism and freedom of the press on the whole world is affecting us,” said Christophe DeLoire, RSF Director-General.

The morning before the hearing, there were widespread reports that many, if not all, NGO observers, political observers and journalists were either present in person for court clearance or waiting to be granted access. Court Remote Video Link System. RSF observers were instructed to respond to the court the day before the hearing and were awaiting an answer at the time of the announcement. RSF was the only NGO to monitor the entire extradition process, despite stringent restrictions imposed by the courts, and documented barriers to judicial disclosure in this case.

We face more challenges than any other case in accessing the proceedings in Julian Assange. We are very frustrated with the barriers to access we continue to face on the eve of the most important hearing in this case so far. These procedures are overwhelmingly in the public interest and should be investigated. RSF International Campaign Director Rebecca Vincent sincerely hopes that the High Court will act for the right to an open justice and fair trial and do our part by authorizing us to observe appeals hearings.

If Assange is extradited to the United States, he could face up to 175 years in prison on 18 counts outlined in the alternate prosecution in connection with the 2010 Wikileaks leaking hundreds of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents. Assange will be the first publisher to be tracked under US espionage laws, which lack public interest protections. The RSF recently joined a coalition of 25 free speech, civil liberties, and international human rights organizations to again urge the US Department of Justice to drop the charges against Assange.

The US and UK are ranked 44th and 33rd respectively out of 180 countries in the RSF 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

