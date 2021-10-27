Love Island UK couple still together: where are they now?





Find love in paradise! Britain’s Love Island has had a couple who have stood the test of time since their debut in the reality series since their debut in 2002.

Love Island follows a group of people isolated at their cottages each season, and must pair up to stay on the show.

Season 7 contestants Millie Court and Liam Reardon not only left the winners, but also left Spain in their relationship.

Finally, the house read everyone’s message. Thank you so much for all the love and support over the past 8 weeks. That means a lot. Still can’t believe we’ve been chosen as winners of Love Island 2021! Millie captioned a photo of the couple via Instagram after the August 2021 finale. It was a crazy trip. But wow what a trip it was. Quarantine time now, I already miss my man @liamreardon1 . Can’t wait to see you again.

Viewers were excited to see Millie and Liam still strong, but some looked forward to the proposal and were surprised. The bricklayer revealed that he had no plans other than asking Millie to be his girlfriend a month after the finale aired.

Looking back now, it may clearly seem so, but no, it was definitely not a suggestion. He explained to Capital FM in September 2021. Will come back to you in a few years.

Meanwhile, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter were another season 7 game away from Love Island and heading towards their bliss. In a post-show interview, Faye revealed that the two shared a secret moment when they didn’t appear on the show.

I actually said I love Teddy. We spoke first at the villa. She shared with Capital FM in September 2021.

Teddy confirmed that no one knew because it happened in the pantry.

At the time, Faye added: No one knows because it was after our family moved in. I was very worried to see his brothers after all that had happened, and worried that he would see my family. And we met and we got along very well.

A marketing executive detailed his feelings to a financial consultant and then jokingly claimed he didn’t say it again. Teddy added as he organized what had happened. Yes, it is. I laughed, and I took him back.

Scroll down to check out other Love Island UK couples who have stayed together over the years.

