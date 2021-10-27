Ex-squad reveals baby joy as they walk the entire British coastline, meeting their partners in the Highlands.





An explorer who met a girlfriend in Scotland while walking the entire British coastline announced that she was pregnant with a baby.

A former soldier, Christian Lewis has embarked on a journey of self-discovery over the past four years, traveling the British coastline to help raise money for the Armed Forces charity, SSAFA.

Christian, who initially traveled alone, revealed that after adopting a dog from Northern Ireland, she found lifelong love in Scotland and is now pregnant.

After suffering from depression and not knowing where to go after getting lost, Christian began his journey from Gower’s Llangennith beach near his home in Swansea.

The former paratrooper wanted to repay those who helped him in difficult times and took on the challenge of walking the entire British coastline to raise money for military charities.

During his adventure, Chris was trapped on a deserted island, with no electricity or heating, and his feet tied up, reunited with his owner in a bottled message after 20 years.

Kate Barron and Christian Lewis unexpectedly met each other while camping in Scotland (Image: Chris Walks UK).

Did you know that you can stay up to date with the latest news by signing up for our daily newsletter?

We send out daily morning and lunchtime newsletters covering the latest headlines.

We also send out coronavirus updates at 5pm on weekdays and a must-read article for the week on Sunday afternoons.

Signing up is simple, easy and free.

Enter your email address in the signup box above, hit subscribe and we’ll do the rest.

Or you can sign up here and check out the rest of our newsletter.

More related articles

Despite all these difficulties, Chris said: This walk made me the happiest person in the world.

According to Wales Online, the 38-year-old traveled alone and now has a small family.

During his time in Northern Ireland, Chris adopted a dog from his family named Jet, where a family struggled to raise her and thought the company could be used when navigating islands off the Scottish coast.

I’ve been on the road alone for 9 months and find that my depression is in a much better position than when it started.

It was a matter of good timing. I was in the right place at the right time. Without Jet, this journey would not have been the same.

The Sighthound breed dog has been with Chris since then and isn’t the only companion to join him on a coastal adventure.

On a trip to Scotland, Chris said he never expected to find love in the most unusual places.

The father, who had been single for 10 years, met a colleague who had traveled together and formed a relationship.

Kate Barron initially planned to travel the world, but an epidemic thwarted her plans, and she eventually met Chris in Scotland and fell in love.

I had just finished Shetland in my first blockade and was pitching a tent in northeast Scotland when Kate and a friend showed up to ask about my trip.

She was on the wild camping circuit and a few minutes later she came back with fish and chips and asked if she could camp with me.

It was a pretty rough date. We just started it. We stayed until 3am, talking like friends, and rejoined the company a few weeks later.

She hasn’t left since then and we knew we would be together.

The couple, who decided to accompany Chris and Jet on their British Coastline Walking tour, have now announced that they are adding them to their British Coastline Walking family.

Knowing that they would spend the rest of their lives together, the two wanted to further support their growing family.

We knew this would last forever, and it was that simple. We told ourselves that if we were going to start a family, it would be better to do it now when we were in the UK, and we’ve been trying for a while, Chris said.

Kate and Chris continue their walk along the British coastline and their dog jet (Image: Chris Walks the UK) See more articles

The two are now pregnant and excited to learn that they are expecting a new family member.

Having raised a whopping £250,000 for SSAFA, Chris says he doesn’t stop there and that preparations for his next journey are already underway.

The couple even said they approached him to publish a book with a movie about Chris’ adventures. He admits that the main driving force behind his journey has always been collecting donations and the kindness of strangers has helped to encourage him.

More related articles

Now expected to leave the finish line on their return to Swansea for nine months, Chris said they won’t stay long and will be back to raise money as soon as possible.

People’s support was great. We were asked when we expected to end at Swansea’s house. It’s amazing and we hope everyone will come and meet us.

This trip made me the happiest person in the world and it doesn’t stop there

You can follow Chris Walks UK on Facebook and donate to his fundraiser here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/ex-squaddie-who-met-partner-25302041 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos