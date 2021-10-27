Erdogan’s threats strengthen US-Greece ties





The Biden administration has just signed a defense cooperation agreement with a NATO ally, Greece, which is trying to strengthen its military deterrence against another NATO ally: Turkey.

The renewed and expanded defense protocol that the United States and Greece signed on October 14 amends their previously established mutual defense cooperation agreement. Both Washington and Athens are worried about the increasingly bellicose actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, underlined by his threat on Saturday to expel 10 Western ambassadors. For the US side, the deal expands and expands US military access to Greek military bases, giving Washington cover against Moscow and Ankara as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to have Turkey play a spoiler role within the NATO alliance. The Greeks, for their part, hope that closer cooperation with the United States will help them deter Turkey.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias signed the defense agreement in Washington at the end of the third round of the US-Greek strategic dialogue. The mutual defense cooperation agreement represents a new phase in US-Greek security cooperation. This allows, as Blinken said, US forces in Greece to train and operate from additional sites. This will enhance the projection and readiness of US military power in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. Initially in effect for five years, the agreement will thereafter remain in effect indefinitely unless one of the governments terminates it, Blinken said.

Similar to Greece’s recent deal with France, the protocol strengthens Athens’ position in light of the growing diplomacy of the Erdogan governments and irredentist rhetoric aimed at revoking the borders set by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 to the aftermath of a bitter Greco-Turkish war. In all of this, Erdogan is motivated by a toxic mix of Islamist, ultranationalist and anti-Western ideologies. Erdogans embraces ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian factions at home for political survival in the wake of Turkey’s failed coup attempt in 2016, put Athens and Ankara on a collision course. The Turkish president’s abandonment of conventional Turkish foreign policy positions and his expansionist maritime claims in the Aegean Sea and elsewhere, developed by a number of pro-Russian officers in the Turkish military, triggered sanctions from the European Union in 2019 and threats of additional sanctions last year.

The deal could also offer Athens much needed cover against Moscow and Beijing. Greece has always been friendly with Russia, not least because of its strong cultural and religious ties. But the two countries fell out in 2018, when Athens banned four Russian diplomats from Moscow’s attempts to bribe Greek officials in order to derail the reconciliation talks between Athens and Skopje that paved the way for the accession of the country. North Macedonia to NATO. Moreover, following the financial and debt crisis of 2010, Greece turned to Chinese investment, providing Beijing with coercive economic leverage to secure political concessions from Athens. In 2017, the Greek government led by then Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras prevented the EU from condemning China’s human rights record at the United Nations, which earned Athens justified criticism. While the current Greek government has reaffirmed Greece’s orientation towards the West, increased interest by the United States, especially investments in strategic infrastructure projects such as ports, shipyards and cellular networks , could help reduce Athens’ dependence on Chinese capital.

For the United States, the new agreement provides valuable additional basic and training opportunities to help protect against Russian activities in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean regions, facilitating greater military operational agility and flexibility. American. The increase in US military capabilities near the entrance to the Black Sea could pose new dilemmas for Russian military planners, thus strengthening NATO’s deterrence.

The deal gives the US military access to a base in Alexandroupolis, a port city on the Thracian coast near the Turkish border. This strengthens NATO’s south-eastern flank and provides an alternative means of transporting military forces to NATO allies Bulgaria and Romania. These land lines of communication augment the existing maritime connection across the Bosporus and could potentially replace it in the event of a crisis if the United States were denied access to the Black Sea by Turkey or Russia.

The extended duration of the mutual defense cooperation agreements will encourage more investment in the port of Alexandroupolis. This, in turn, could increase the capacity of ports and their military utility. For Russia, the Black Sea offers a crucial naval route to the Mediterranean and beyond. Additional US access to the Black Sea region via Greece and an enhanced US military presence near the Turkish Strait will be unwanted news in Moscow.

It is essential that Washington works with Athens to ensure that American or European companies develop and operate the port of Alexandroupolis. It should come as no surprise to anyone if Russian or Chinese companies apply for the job. Already, a Chinese state-owned company owns a majority stake in the Port Authority of Piraeus, the fourth largest container port in Europe.

While Alexandroupolis is important, the extended duration of the Protocols will also be very useful in providing US forces with more predictable and long-term access to the Naval Port and Air Base at Souda Bay on Crete. This will spur the Pentagon to invest in infrastructure there, which in turn could bolster America’s projection of power in the Eastern Mediterranean, where China and Russia are increasingly coordinating their military activities.

Terrorist threats against the expanding Eastern Mediterranean offshore energy infrastructure are also increasing. Hamas attempted to target gas installations off Israel’s coast during the Gaza conflict in May. This is perhaps one of the reasons why the joint statement by Blinken and Dendiass reiterated the desire to strengthen cooperation through the 3 + 1 format (Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States) on the issues energy, economic development, the fight against terrorism, the climate crisis and the humanitarian challenges that have recently affected the region.

The deal also reflects Washington’s concerns about Ankara’s drift towards Moscow. In December 2020, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, as required by the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions law, which targets significant transactions with Russian sectors of defense or intelligence. Ankara’s recent threats to buy a second batch of S-400s in addition to the Russian advanced Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets would trigger new sanctions and create a major new crisis with Ankara as the Biden administration and the ‘NATO should handle.

Like Turkey, Greece was distinguished from NATO members by its strong anti-American sentiment among the political elite and the general public. Erdogan is increasing belligerence and moving away from the West and his values ​​are one of the reasons why Athens has taken an important turn towards the US, NATO and the EU while deepening regional cooperation in the Mediterranean. eastern and beyond. The change of Athens offered Washington an attractive way to mitigate the damage associated with Erdogan’s actions while simultaneously covering up against Moscow and Beijing. Meanwhile, the US State Department is still trying to maintain its long-term balance between Greece and Turkey, which last year drew a sharp rebuke from US Senator Robert Menendez, known for his harsh criticism of the Erdogan government. . While there is a bipartisan consensus in Washington regarding the problematic nature of Erdogans policies, there is genuine debate as to whether this is an anomaly or a sign of a long-term change in politics. Turkey.

In his remarks at the joint press conference, Blinken described Greece as a reliable ally and a pillar of stability. Greece is also becoming more militarily capable, undertaking a major military modernization effort and purchasing a lot of military equipment made in the United States. This strengthens the military readiness and capability of Greece and NATO, strengthens the US defense industrial base, and increases the ability of US and Greek forces to operate together.

In fact, Greece now spends a higher percentage of its GDP on defense than any other NATO member, according to an alliance report. In 2014, Greece spent just over 2% of NATO’s GDP on defense spending. This year Greece will spend around 3.8% of its GDP on defense, the alliance’s highest share. Athens also devotes a significant portion of this spending to real military capabilities, allocating nearly 40% of defense spending to equipment. This compares favorably with the most capable armed forces in NATO. Athens, however, will need to contain military personnel costs and spend more on military operations and maintenance if it hopes to effectively utilize its new capabilities and maintain operational readiness.

All things considered, Greece’s search for cover against Turkey also offers the United States a unique opportunity to better deter Moscow’s revisionist ambitions and increase the costs of Erdogans’ drift from the alliance of NATO. The defense deal with Greece is a step in the right direction, but the US Congress will need to closely monitor its implementation.

