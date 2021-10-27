UK Weather Latest: Helly Icelandic rain storms will hit UK with torrential downpours | weather | News





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in northwest England, parts of Scotland and the coast of Wales throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Meteorologists point out that Iceland’s barometric system will wet British coastal areas.

AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda told Express.co.uk on Wednesday that heavy rain is expected in the northwest of England.

“The strong cyclone south of Iceland will send a narrow stream of moisture into the UK from Wednesday to Thursday, causing heavy rain in parts of Scotland’s west coast, northwest England and Wales,” he said.

“On Wednesdays and Wednesday nights this will mainly focus on northwest England and southwest Scotland, with a chance of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) rainfall and 4 inches (200 mm) of isolated rainfall.

“This is the yellow warning area for Wednesday.”

Sojda added that wet weather would then spread across the south of England by the weekend.

He added to Express.co.uk: “Thursday night the moisture stream will move south.

“It will continue to rain in the north-west of England, but it will also rain heavily in Wales and south-west England.

“Precipitation can reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) again in the area on Thursday, but this amount will generally be less widespread than Wednesday.

“The rain will spread eastward Thursday night and is expected to reach London on Friday, but will be lighter and there is currently no threat of flooding in the Far East.”

Meteorological Agency Craig Snell told Express.co.uk:

“During Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, several yellow weather advisories have been issued across southern Scotland and north-west England.

“It will also rain in parts of Wales on Thursday and Friday. Additional weather advisories will be in effect on Thursday and Friday.

“The rain will bring strong winds with strong winds along some northwest coasts.

“The South and East will get most of the rain at first and will actually feel very mild all year round, but by the end of the working week the rain will move south.”

British Weather Services’ Jim NR Dale told Express.co.uk that stronger winds will hit the UK by Wednesday.

He said:

“All of this is caused by a nearby low-pressure system driven by a jet stream and an associated undulating frontal system.”

Mr Sojda also said: “The strongest winds will blow along the west coast from southwest England to southwest Scotland.

“Both Wednesday and Thursday, gusts along the west coast are expected to be in the 75-95 km/h (45-60 mph) range.

“Inland winds across Wales and most of England will not be very strong, but still expect the 55-75 km/h (35-45 mph) range.

“These gusts can occur any time Wednesday or Thursday, but the period most likely to experience the strongest winds, including London, is on a Thursday afternoon or Thursday night.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued three yellow weather alerts for Carlisle, Dumfries, Swansea and Bangor with “continuous and occasional heavy rain” expected.

Carlisle’s wet weather alert starts at 6am on Wednesday and lasts until noon on Thursday.

By Thursday, the Carlisle warning zone will extend to Huddersfield and Burnley, lasting through the end of Friday.

“Homes and businesses are less likely to flood and damage some buildings,” the Meteorological Agency said in Carlyle.

Dumfries’ warning goes into effect Wednesday at midnight and ends Thursday at 6am.

A yellow warning has been issued for the west coast of Wales from Swansea to Bangor from midnight Thursday until the end of Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said in Wales that “there is a potential for flooding in some homes and businesses”. It is likely to continue in the west.

“The wettest but still short dry interlayers are in the west and northwest in the second half of the period.”

