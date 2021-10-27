US plans to add Israel, Romania and Bulgaria to visa waiver program





WASHINGTON, Oct.26 (Reuters) – US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the United States is considering adding four countries to its visa waiver program that allows citizens to come to America without visa for a stay of up to 90 days.

“We have four candidates in the pipeline: Israel, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania,” Mayorkas said Tuesday at a travel industry event. “We are very, very focused on the program,” he added, saying it offers significant economic and safety benefits.

In September, the United States added Croatia to the visa waiver program. US Travel Association chief executive Roger Dow said on Tuesday Croatia represented a $ 100 million boost to the US economy. “Every time you add one of these countries, travel explodes,” Dow said.

The White House said in August after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Biden stressed that “his administration would strengthen bilateral cooperation with Israel in a way that would benefit both American citizens and citizens. Israeli citizens, especially by working together for the inclusion of Israel. in the visa waiver program. “

Mayorkas also met with Israel’s ambassador to the United States in August and discussed the issue of the waiver.

In February, Mayorkas met with the European Commission Commissioner for Home Affairs and both “expressed their continued interest in maintaining the Passenger Name Record agreement between the United States and the EU and in working with Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania to meet the visa waiver program criteria. . “

To participate in the program, a country must meet counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration law enforcement, document security and asset management requirements. borders.

There are currently 40 countries in the program.

“These requirements include a nonimmigrant visa denial rate of less than 3%, the issuance of secure travel documents and close collaboration with US law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities,” DHS said last month.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

