United States Ban China Telecom for National Security Reasons | US News





The US communications regulator voted to revoke the license of China Telecoms in America on national security grounds during Washington’s latest pullback against what it sees as possible infiltration of key networks by Chinese companies.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ruling means China Telecom Americas must now shut down US services within 60 days. China Telecom, China’s largest telecommunications company, has been licensed to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years in the United States.

The news sent shares of Chinese technology companies listed in the United States falling sharply, and their Hong Kong stocks also suffered strong sell-offs, pushing the Hang Seng index down by more than 1%.

The Hang Seng Technology Index lost more than 3%, with Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com and XD among those hit.

The FCC has found that China Telecom is subject to Chinese government operation, influence, and control, and is most likely forced to comply with Chinese government demands without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.

The regulator added that Chinese government ownership and control poses significant risks to national security and law enforcement by providing the Chinese business and government with the ability to access, store, to disrupt and / or route American communications.

In response, a spokesperson for China Telecom America said the FCC’s decision was disappointing and would pursue all available options while continuing to serve our customers.

Former US President Donald Trump put the issue high on the political and diplomatic agenda in 2019 when he declared a national emergency to ban the technology from foreign adversaries and subjected the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei to strict controls. exports. In May 2019, the FCC banned another Chinese state-owned telecommunications company, China Mobile, from providing US service.

Trump then succeeded in pressuring US allies such as the UK and Australia to follow suit and ban Huawei from their 5G networks.

China Telecom served more than 335 million subscribers worldwide in 2019 and claims to be the world’s largest fixed and broadband operator, according to a Senate report. It also provides services to Chinese government facilities in the United States.

The US government said in April 2020 that China Telecom was targeting its mobile virtual network for more than 4 million Chinese Americans; 2 million Chinese tourists per year visiting the United States; 300,000 Chinese students in American colleges; and the more than 1,500 Chinese companies in America.

The FCC has simultaneously warned that it could shut down the US operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks raised by US agencies. These were China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, said the regulator must remain vigilant in the face of threats posed by China. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Tom Carper, who released a report in 2020 on U.S. operations of Chinese telecommunications companies, welcomed the FCC’s decision in a joint statement that cited substantial and serious risks to national security and the law enforcement.

In March, the FCC began revoking the authorization granted to China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet to provide telecommunications services in the United States. It also named five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law, including Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

