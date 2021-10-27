Lord Stewart Tour 2022: UK Tour Dates, How to Buy Tickets and When British Rock Stars Perform in Glasgow





Rod Stewart Tour 2022: UK Tour Dates, How to Buy Tickets and When British Rock Stars Perform in Glasgow

Rod Stewart has announced that he is going on an overseas tour ahead of the release of his 31st studio album.

The UK rock star will visit several UK cities as part of a world tour next fall following the success of previous UK sold-out tours.

With Stewarts’ new album due for release on 12 November, the star will stop by Scotland next November to perform at Glasgows Ovo Hydro as part of their tour, which will delight fans with his number-one classic along with live tracks. The expected. The new album you’ve been waiting for.

We’ll tell you when the Rod Stewarts UK tour dates are, how to get tickets, and what dates to perform in Glasgow.

When is the Rod Stewarts Glasgow 2022 tour date?

Rod Stewart will be visiting Glasgows Ovo Hydro on Tuesday, November 29 next year for the third concert of his 2022 UK tour.

How do I get tickets for the Rod Stewarts 2022 tour?

Tickets for the Rod Stewarts UK Tour will go on sale Friday 29th October at 9am on LiveNation.co.uk.

However, fans can also pre-order Tears of Hercules on Dig! to get early release tickets! Until 12 noon on Wednesday, October 27th.

Rod Stewarts UK 2022 Tour Dates Full

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 22 November 2022 London O2 Arena LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Glasgow Ovo Hydro

Tuesday 6 December 2022 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 14 December 2022 – AO Arena Manchester

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – Newcastle upon Tyne Utilita Arena

