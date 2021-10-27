Budget 2021: What’s Really Happening in the UK Economy? | Fall 2021 Budget





As Rishi Sunak prepares for a budget and spending review, the UK’s economic recovery from COVID is at increased risk due to severe shortages of workers and materials and rising cost of living for households.

Here are five key charts to support the Prime Minister’s statement on Wednesday afternoon.

UK Real GDP Chart

The UK economy is back to near pre-pandemic levels after a quick rebound from its worst recession in 300 years, aided by vaccines and easing of COVID-19 restrictions. According to the latest official figures, GDP is 0.8% below the February 2020 level. But a serious shortage of workers and materials risks straining growth and jeopardizing a full recovery by Christmas.

The attention will focus on the Office of Budget Responsibility’s projections for the long-term economic scars from the coronavirus, estimated at around 3% in the last update in March. The Bank of England has suggested that the impact could be lower than feared, around 1%.

A joint forecast by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Citi bank, combined the impacts of COVID-19 and Brexit, predicts that GDP will remain 2.5% smaller than it would otherwise be through 2024-25 .

public finance government borrowing chart

The gap between the government’s fiscal deficit spending and income improved from a record deficit of $355 billion by the end of March 2021 to a peacetime high by March 2021.

After the improvement, IFS estimates that borrowings could reach around $180 billion in the current fiscal year, down about $55 billion from OBR’s forecast for March.

Despite these gains, rising inflation is driving up the cost of repaying the national debt, which is causing concern for Sunak. Government debt has risen from about 80% of pre-pandemic GDP to near 96%, its highest level since the 1960s. Despite this increase, a group of 70 leading economists said that the cost of services remains at its lowest level since the 1950s.

Expenditure Leveling Expenditure Chart

Sunak will be announcing spending limits for the Whitehall division over the next three years.

After a decade of austerity by the Conservatives, the prime minister is under pressure to increase available funds to meet the government’s promises.

According to the IFS, the average real growth rate of spending is expected to grow by 3.2% annually between 2021-22 and 2024-25, according to details released at the beginning of the spending review process last month. This is lower than the more lenient agreement reached by Labor in the early 2000s, but much higher than in the 2010s, when sharp cuts were made.

JobsUnemployment Chart

The UK unemployment rate has been steadily declining in recent months, from a peak of 5.1% at the end of last year to 4.5% in the three months to August. This is higher than the pre-COVID level, but far better than the 12% we had feared when the unemployment rate reached 4%.

However, the latest figure is before the 1.4 million people who took the leave of absence at the end of September received wage support until the end of the leave. Early figures on layoffs from Bankruptcy Services suggest job losses may be limited, but many economists suggest it’s too early to say yet.

Sunak took solace that record vacancies of more than one million people could help curb unemployment, and hoped that the end of the layoff system would help businesses struggling with severe staff shortages.

cost of living inflation chart

Rising energy prices have pushed inflation to its second highest level in a decade in recent months, putting pressure on household finances before a tough winter arrives. The consumer price index for September was 3.1%, down slightly from a month earlier, despite prices rising across a range of goods and services.

The Bank of England chief economist has warned that inflation could peak near 5% in the next few months. Indicators of inflation are expected to remain high until mid-year, then gradually decline to the Banks target rate of 2%. .

Inflation is rising due to the surge in global demand for energy and manufactured goods, severe disruptions in international supply chains due to COVID-19, and added Brexit pressures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/27/budget-2021-whats-really-going-on-in-the-uk-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos