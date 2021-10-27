Biden expands strategic U.S.-ASEAN partnership





WHITE HOUSE

US President Joe Biden reignited his country’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Tuesday by virtually attending the 10-member bloc’s annual meeting and announcing his intention to provide up to 102 million dollars to expand the US strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific. Region.

Our partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the bedrock of our shared security and prosperity for many decades, Biden said in his opening remarks from the White House as leaders of nine of the 10 countries listened to it. And the United States strongly supports the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the regional rules-based order.

The last US president to attend an ASEAN-US meeting dates back to 2017, when Donald Trump was in Manila.

This year’s summit is hosted by Brunei. The other members of the regional bloc are Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Myanmar was not allowed to attend the group banned by its military junta leader for ignoring a roadmap to peace agreed six months ago.

Biden underscored the importance of ASEAN and called the relationship a pivotal point in maintaining the resilience, prosperity and security of our common region.

The White House said the new funding will go to health, climate, economy and education programs.

The package includes $ 40 million that will go towards an initiative to tackle the current COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen ASEAN’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to future infectious disease outbreaks.

An additional $ 20.5 million will fund climate change mitigation and up to $ 20 million will support trade and innovation cooperation. An additional $ 17.5 million is earmarked for education projects and $ 4 million for promoting gender equality and equity.

FILE – This photo combination shows US President Joe Biden, left, speaking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, June 2, 2021, and Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking upon his arrival at Washington International Airport. Macau. December 18, 2019.

American-Chinese rivalry

The summit is the first time in four years that a US president has participated at the highest level with an economically dynamic regional bloc considered essential to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Marc Mealy, senior vice president of policy at the US-ASEAN Business Council, said he welcomed Bidens’ re-engagement. We are talking about a region that by 2030 will be one of the largest regional economies in the world, he said.

While the United States is seen as a guarantor of security in the face of rising Chinese ambitions in the region, Washington lags behind Beijing in terms of economic ties. According to ASEAN data, the bloc became China’s largest trading partner in 2020.

ASEAN and China are also part of the world’s largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The United States is not part of the deal, which covers nearly 30% of the global economy.

The United States is also excluded from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The 2016 TPP was promoted by former President Barack Obama, but Trump withdrew from it in 2017.

On several issues, be it trade or climate, the United States plays an important role in setting the table and then sometimes quitting the table, said Prashanth Parameswaran, Asia Program member at the Wilson Center.

He pointed out that geographically, Washington is at a disadvantage and will need to redouble its efforts to gain ASEAN support at the same time that regional players, including China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, are eager to ‘to intervene.

When you raise the bar and then walk away from it afterwards, there is a double downside, Parameswaran said.

In recent years, the US-Chinese rivalry in Southeast Asia has intensified dramatically. The Biden administration pursues the free and open Indo-Pacific strategy in the region, which designates Beijing for its pursuit of regional hegemony.

But most ASEAN members reject a binary choice between the United States and China and stress the need to cooperate with both, while ensuring freedom of navigation, including in the Taiwan Strait.

What is the advantage for the conflicts that occur in this area? Who benefits? Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Minister Luhut Pandjaitan told VOA. Anybody. COVID is enough (to) create the problem, he said.

Where is Burma?

Although Myanmar did not attend the ASEAN meeting, U.S. officials said that the nation’s delicate condition was part of the talks. In February, the military overthrew the elected government and jailed its leader amid allegations of voter fraud in last November’s elections.

In April, participants agreed on a five-point plan that called for an immediate end to the violence and sent an ASEAN special envoy to the country, formerly known as Burma.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily White House briefing in Washington, October 26, 2021.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the bloc, with the help of the United States, was trying to reach a regional solution. On Monday, he said he had a virtual meeting with Myanmar government officials in exile.

We discussed broader diplomacy with key countries in the region and those with influence over the military junta, and how the United States could send strong messages to those countries as well, he said. he declares. And in fact, this very morning President Biden attended the US-ASEAN summit, and ASEAN made the decision to deny the head of the junta a seat at that summit.

This exclusion, Parameswaran said, was not a mere formality.

I think this is an important decision, he said. … In a virtual setting, you literally had a screen where Myanmar was a blank screen during the meeting. And I think that’s kind of a very strong signal from ASEAN. I think the jury is still out on how ASEAN is handling this challenge. I mean, the fact remains that when ASEAN admitted Myanmar to the group, they were very aware of these challenges, and they decided to keep Myanmar rather than keep Myanmar away. So that’s something that ASEAN can’t sort of sweep under the rug and sort of say it’s a Myanmar issue. It is a Southeast Asian problem. This is an ASEAN problem.

And after?

Sullivan told VOA that the United States will continue to support ASEAN’s five-point plan to find a solution.

We will continue to remain focused on our unwavering support to the Burmese people for a democratic path in Burma, he said. And for the protection of the safety, security and human rights of citizens.

Italian police officers from the Guardia di Finanza patrol an alley in the Red Zone in the Arsenal district on the eve of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Venice on July 8, 2021.

On the way to the G-20

In a way, these meetings are a foretaste for administrations which are committed to conducting aggressive diplomacy. What that looks like in practice is expected to focus in the coming days, as Biden travels to Rome on Thursday for the reunion of the world’s 20 richest nations, known as the G-20. And from there to the 26th United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow.

President Biden and key European partners will sit at these two summits to coordinate policies on Iran, supply chains, global infrastructure efforts and much more, said Sullivan.

He noted that two of the world’s greatest leaders who would not attend the summits in person could affect the outcome.

Neither China nor Russia will attend the summit in person at the leadership level, largely, it seems, due to COVID-19, Sullivan said. The United States and Europe will be there. They will be there, energized and united at the G-20 and at COP26, to lead the agenda, to shape the agenda with regard to these important international issues.

Eva Mazrieva, Virginia Gunawan contributed to this report.

