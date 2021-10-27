Senior Pentagon official says ISIS-K may be able to attack United States next year





Speaking to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Defense Undersecretary for Policy Colin Kahl said the group did not have the capacity to carry out such an attack at the moment, but “we could see ISIS-K generate this capacity somewhere between six or 12 months. “He added that al-Qaeda would take a year or two to rebuild this capacity. Kahl described the fastest timeline to date from a government official. on the speed with which the terrorist organization based in Afghanistan killed 13 American servicemen in a suicide in late August.The bombings in Kabul could pose a threat to the American homeland.

At the end of September, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, declared that the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is weaker than it was on September 11, 2001, but that ISIL-K or al- Qaeda could reconstitute itself in a relatively short time.

“It’s a real possibility in the not too distant future – 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 months, that kind of time frame – for the reconstitution of Al Qaeda or ISIS,” Milley told the legislators. “Terrorist organizations are looking for ungoverned spaces in which to train, equip and thrive and, therefore, over there, there is clearly a possibility that it will happen here in the future.”

The intelligence community’s estimates are based on the lack of intervention by the United States or its allies, said Lt. Gen. James Mingus, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States at the hearing. the army. “The goal would be to keep these time horizons where they are now, if not further,” Mingus added.

Kahl’s window for a terrorist threat emanating again from Afghanistan is both shorter and faster, and it comes as the Biden administration is still trying to figure out how to conduct so-called “beyond the air” operations. horizon “to gather intelligence and, if necessary, transport counterterrorism strikes to Afghanistan.

The United States in Conversation with Pakistan

The United States is currently using Pakistan’s airspace to fly drones over Afghanistan. “We are in talks with Pakistan to keep the air line of communication open,” Kahl said.

The United States is also considering other options for a US military presence closer to Afghanistan. “We continue to have conversations with neighboring countries and partners in the region to continue to explore the capability and support opportunities on the horizon,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a briefing. press briefing Monday, “but I have nothing specific on any front for you to read today.”

Formed in 2015 as an offshoot of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, ISIS-Khorasan takes its name from the region which includes Afghanistan and Pakistan. The group has been responsible for thousands of deaths since its formation, often using suicide bombings to inflict massive losses. According to UN figures, ISIS-K launched 77 attacks in the first four months of this year.

Counterterrorism analysts now estimate its strength at around 1,500 to 2,000, but that number may soon increase. Some captured ISIS fighters were held in prisons near Kabul, which the Taliban emptied as they invaded the country and took control of the capital.

Already, ISIS-K has shown its will and determination to launch attacks against civilians in Afghanistan. The suicide bombing attack that killed 13 US servicemen on August 26 also claimed the lives of more than 150 Afghans.

On October 4, ISIS-K carried out another suicide bombing attack on a mosque in Kabul, targeting Taliban funerals and killing civilians. Days later, they carried out another attack on a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, once again claiming to have killed and injured dozens of people.

The Taliban claim to have carried out raids against ISIS-K in the Kabul area and elsewhere in Afghanistan, seizing weapons and documents related to the activities of the terrorist group.

“We have seen signs … that the Taliban fear Afghanistan is a springboard for al-Qaeda’s external attacks, not because the Taliban are good guys, but because they fear international retaliation if that were to happen, “Kahl told lawmakers.

