



Hopsteiner, a major supplier of hops to the brewing industry, released its 2021 U.S. Hop Crop Report on October 24. This is a first report based on estimates by Hopsteiner field staff. Hopsteiner’s report includes things like total acres grown, production per variety, acreage increase and decrease by variety, and more. (The USDA releases its annual report in December.)

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the report is the ups and downs. Which hop varieties have seen their acreage increase? Who has seen its surface area decrease? Here are some highlights from the Hopsteiener hop crop report. (View / download the full PDF here.)

Talk about the weather

Hop growers have faced challenges this year. It started in the spring when June brought extreme and unusual heat for the season. The Hopsteiner report summed up the weather and climatic conditions as “peculiar”. As the region faced unprecedented heat this summer, producers in Yakima benefited from full tanks thanks to record snowfall earlier in the year. Idaho growers had to contend with depleted tanks, but they still performed well. Growers in Oregon had to contend with a drier growing season than usual. Whatever the challenges, the news looks good by this forecast. (See the full report for more information on the impact of weather conditions on the crop.)

Another record

US hop acreage in the Pacific Northwest hit a new record in 2021. About 60,750 acres were strung this year, a 4% increase from 2020. The three northern states Western Pacific (WA, ID and OR) have increased their area.

Washington led the way in terms of US hop acreage, accounting for 71 percent of the hop crop (43,380 acres). Idaho accounted for 16% (9,784 acres). Oregon accounted for 13% (7,571 acres).

Yield estimates are expected to reach 1,915 pounds per acre, up 8% from 2020, with a production forecast of 116 million pounds produced.

The first five

The top five hop varieties, the ones with the largest acreage, accounted for 53% of the total U.S. acreage in 2021.

The top five varieties in terms of area:

Citra 11,994 acres Mosaic 6,374 acres CTZ * 5,593 acres Cascade 4,208 Simco acres and 4,151 acres

* CTZ is an acronym for three varieties of hops (Columbus, Tomahawk and Zeus) which are produced by three different companies. The three varieties are virtually indistinguishable. Some brewers refer to them as CTZ while others refer to them using the individual name.

The ups and downs of 2021

Notable varieties that have increased by more than 50% in string area in 2021 compared to 2020:

Kashmir (+ 59%) to 908 acres in total) Mt. Rainier (+ 61%) 440 total acres Tahoma (+ 103%) 486 total acres

Notable varieties that increased by more than 20 percent in roped area in 2021 compared to 2020:

Well done (+ 21%) to 256 acres in total Eureka (+ 21%) 790 acres in total Saaz (+ 27%) 380 acres in total Triumph (+ 41%) 55 as in total

Notable variations that have decreased by more than 20% in 2021 compared to 2020:

Ahtanum (-27%) to 168 total acres Centennial (-23%) 2,258 total acres Ekuanot (-24%) 487 total acres Fuggle (-48%) 18 total acres Mt. Hood (-21%) 164 total acres Nugget (-31%) 611 total acres Peak (-32%) 438 total acres Warrior (-38%) 177 total acres Conclusion

This is the first of several hop crop reports we see each year. We thank Hopsteiner for this analysis and information. We look forward to seeing the USDA’s final report in December and will report any significant news it reveals.

(Check out / download the full Hopsteiner report here.)

