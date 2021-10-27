China Telecom US ban signals great concern over Beijing





(Bloomberg) – A US ban on China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that vast concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s largest economies.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

The United States Federal Communications Commission, an independent government agency overseen by Congress, on Tuesday voted 4-0 to revoke authorization to operate in the United States for the unit of China Telecom, one of three major communications providers in China.

While the company does not do much business in the United States, market exclusion is significant in the wake of action against other strategic Chinese tech giants, including Huawei Technologies Co.

It’s an important move, said Martijn Rasser, director of the technology and national security program at the Center for a New American Security in Washington. It also sends a broader message to Beijing, that regardless of the president, the United States remains concerned about the risks posed by Chinese technology companies operating in the United States.

Virtual summit

Leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to meet virtually later this year, as global relations show signs of warming following a September 9 phone call between them. Soon after, the United States struck a deal to release Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, from extradition proceedings to Canada – one of Beijing’s main demands.

Since then, the United States and China have moved to rebuild the lines of communication cut off during years of clashes under the Trump administration over everything from commerce and Taiwan to technology and the origins of the coronavirus. Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week held their second appeal in about four months, which China described as pragmatic, outspoken and constructive.

The story continues

However, areas of tension remain. In addition to US sanctions and other punitive actions against Chinese officials and companies, overtures by the Biden administrations in Taiwan have angered Beijing. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which mainly tracks Chinese tech companies traded in Hong Kong, fell 3.9% on Wednesday, the highest in more than a month.

The case against China Telecom was first brought under the administration of former President Donald Trumps, as well as actions against China Unicom Americas Ltd., Pacific Networks Corp. and its subsidiary ComNet. The FCC is also moving towards ending licensing for these companies.

The Trump administration has pursued an aggressive strategy against China, using export controls, bans and executive orders to block companies including China’s largest tech company Huawei and chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Corp. The FCC also intervened with actions against Huawei, China Mobile Ltd. . and others.

On Tuesday, the agency said China Telecom (Americas) raised significant national security and law enforcement risks.

Our track record clearly shows that it operates as a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned company, giving Chinese governments the ability to control its actions, said FCC Acting Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel. This can cause real problems with our telecommunications networks, including surveillance and misrouted traffic.

Beijing-based China Telecom is one of the largest telephone companies in China and the second largest wireless operator in China with 370 million subscribers, according to a securities filing filed on Oct. 22 by the company. Along with China Mobile and China Unicom, it dominates the Chinese telecommunications market, according to a US Senate report last year.

Government weapons

The FCC’s action is long overdue, said Derek Scissors, senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. The Chinese telecom majors are much more arms of government than commercial enterprises.

China Telecom previously told the agency that it is an independent company based in the United States and is not under the control of the Chinese government.

The FCC’s move is disappointing, Ge Yu, a spokesperson for China Telecom, said in an email. We plan to pursue all available options while continuing to serve our customers. There was no response to an email sent to the press contact of the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

The FCC’s action shows that more action against Chinese technology could be brewing, said Roslyn Layton, co-founder of the China Tech Threat website which tracks Chinese technology and suggests policies to strengthen security.

The move shows the FCC isn’t afraid to take action against the world’s big players, Layton said in an email.

In June, the FCC proposed a ban on the products of five Chinese companies, including Huawei and surveillance camera makers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has called for action to ban Shenzhen, China-based drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co. from the U.S. market, calling it a Huawei on the wings.

China Telecom is to cease operations in the United States within 60 days of the issuance of the FCC order, the agency said in a press release. The American company is eclipsed by its activities elsewhere.

The contribution of U.S. companies to overall revenue and assets is low, China Telecoms chief executive Ke Ruiwen said during an August 2020 earnings call, without giving details. Its US unit leases lines from US infrastructure providers and operators to provide business and wireless services.

China Telecoms’ Internet backbone is reaching the United States, said John Byrne, analyst at GlobalData.

Essentially what they are doing is providing a very reliable Chinese home network for multinational companies in a variety of markets looking to access supply chain partners or customers. Conversely, they provide reliable American connectivity to Chinese entities, Byrne said.

In today’s environment, many Chinese telecom operators and suppliers are treated with the same brush – no real evidence of wrongdoing, but a general perception that they might be committing some sort of wrongdoing at the behest of Chinese government actors – commercial espionage or the like, Byrne says. And frankly, there is currently no constituency for an American politician or regulator to appear to side with the Chinese government.

US officials said they obtained information about potential threats during confidential briefings.

Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read

2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/u-cranks-beijing-tensions-again-202846088.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos