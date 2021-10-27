Edelman employs the UK’s senior technical staff.





Most recently, David Whitehead, Vice President and Global Customer Service Officer for Washington DC-based AxiCom, will return to the UK as Edelman’s Senior Director. His mission is to provide senior b2b technology and executive digital communications consulting to clients including HP.

He previously worked in Golin, Portland and Teneo. Whitehead has worked with tech startups and Fortune 500 companies, advising governments on the implementation of the Science, Technology and Innovation UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Angie Ayala-Oksanen also joined as Senior Director, leading Edelman’s Samsung Mobile briefing outside of London in EMEA.

She has been with Edelman’s Bay Area team since 2003 and most recently as Senior Vice President of the Consumer Technology Group, advising clients including Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing startups.

The agency also announced that it has hired two deputy directors for UK technical practice. Alex Dibb, Senior Account Manager at OrangeDoor, a former global event agency, worked there for a project for a b2b technology client.

The quartet joins Edelman UK’s 45-strong technical practice led by Managing Director Gerry Wisniewski. “The technology sector is changing the world,” he said. At the heart of what we do at Edelman technology practice is helping our clients build and solidify their reputation and brand by clarifying how they contribute to the evolution of their business and society. This brave new field deserves bold ideas that demonstrate the value of technology. Customers are looking for in-depth technical expertise. [and] It provides compelling storytelling, as well as the insight and creativity critical to purposefully exploring this new and dynamic world. Our technical team in the UK and our extensive Edelman network are more than ever ready to help our customers tackle these new challenges.”

Like many consulting firms, Edelman, the UK’s second-largest public relations agency by revenue in 2020, has been ramping up hiring in the UK and EMEA regions in recent months. In September, the company announced the appointment of Felicitas Olschewski, Adidas Global Director of Digital Strategy and Innovation, as EMEA Digital Head, among other senior hirings and promotions.

This follows a series of senior appointments and promotions on health teams across EMEA, including the return of former OPEN Health Executive Director Vicky Bramham.

