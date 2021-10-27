Biden hopes pending cargo fines will ease congestion at major U.S. ports





WASHINGTON The Biden administration hopes new fines on carriers at the nation’s busiest port complex will ease the growing cargo standoff.

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced on Monday that containers moved by truck will have nine days before fines begin to pile up and that containers scheduled for rail transport will have three days.

In accordance with these timelines, carriers will be charged $ 100 for each persistent container per day effective November 1.

“The terminals are running out of space, and that will make room for the containers sitting on these anchored ships,” Long Beach Port Executive Director Mario Cordero said in a statement announcing the measure.

Container ships wait outside the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports waiting to unload on October 13, 2021.

Carolyn Cole | Los Angeles Weather | Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday the administration continued to “push for ways to resolve supply chain issues,” adding that Biden planned to discuss the disruptions trade with leaders at the G-20 meeting this weekend.

“The two ports are moving 19% more containers than at the same time in 2018, which was the previous record and the ports remain on track to surpass the previous record of 17.5 million containers handled in 2018”, Psaki explained.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to conduct 24/7 operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which account for 40% of sea freight entering the United States, in order address bottlenecks.

As far as the eye can see, freight trucks are lining up to enter the Port of Los Angeles as the port is slated to start operating 24 hours a day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in San Pedro, California.

Jason Armond | Los Angeles Weather | Getty Images

And while round-the-clock operations at California’s two ports are expected to reduce the backlog of container ships, they fall far short of solving the aggravating issues plaguing the global supply chain.

“It’s not just about repairing ports, it’s part of a very long supply chain,” said Awi Federgruen, production and supply chain management expert and professor at Columbia. University Business School in New York.

“Extending the working hours of California ports by about 60 hours and then reducing the unloading time by 25% will not solve the whole problem. There are several factors that complicate each other,” said Federgruen, who president of Columbia Business School’s Decision, Risk and Operations division, told CNBC.

The country’s knotted supply chain is bearing the brunt of growing consumer demand, high transportation costs, labor shortages, overseas manufacturing delays, trade policies and inflation.

Additionally, the approach of the holiday season has intensified the situation as relaxed public health measures and coronavirus vaccines indicate larger celebrations this year compared to 2020.

“We haven’t seen something of this magnitude for several years,” added Federgruen. “The individual consumer will feel huge inflation and will not be able to buy the products if this persists,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/26/biden-hopes-fines-on-lingering-cargo-ships-ease-congestion-at-major-us-ports.html

