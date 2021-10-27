Greece and Britain sign contract for defense and trade cooperation





Greece and Britain have agreed to work closely together on security and trade. Source: Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias signed a bilateral cooperation agreement with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in London on the 10th. The new framework is intended to strengthen many areas between the two countries, including security and trade.

Truss said:

“The framework we signed with Greece opens up new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries, enabling better cooperation between businesses, investors and industry, and is a powerful We will build security and defense cooperation. It interferes with our freedom and way of life.”

Known as the Anglo-Greece Strategic Bilateral Framework, the agreement is the culmination of strong ties already shared between the two countries. Britain and Greece hope to combine their efforts as NATO allies to strengthen Europe’s security against external threats.

The framework also enables transactions in a variety of sectors including defense, foreign policy, health, trade and investment, education, tourism and maritime affairs.

Dendias commented on the multifaceted nature of the contract in a statement posted on social media.

Dendias described the meeting with Truss as a “warm and productive discussion,” saying “Greece and Britain are deepening cooperation in a wide range of areas including foreign policy and defense, opening a new chapter in post-Brexit partnerships.” To advance Greece-British security and trade cooperation.”

The agreement marks the beginning of a post-Brexit chapter for Greece and the UK.

An important aspect of Dendias’ remarks is the position of the agreement establishing a “post-Brexit partnership” between Greece and the UK. The UK’s exit from the European Union, also known as Brexit, became official on 1 February 2020 and European law will not apply to the UK after 31 December 2020.

When Brexit was first formalized on February 1 last year, Dendias said he was sad to see Britain leaving Europe, but that Greece would support its allies.

Greece’s foreign ministry says Brexit is a sad moment, but it marks the beginning of a new chapter in relations with the UK.

Greece said in a statement that Brexit& was prepared to contribute to the building of ambitious new partnerships.

For a few hours now, the UK is no longer a member of the European Union. But for us, Dendias said, we will be partners and allies tied together in a common struggle for world freedom.

It is a historic moment that marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Greece is ready for this and ready to contribute to building strong future relationships, the minister said.

We must convince the Greeks living in England and the British people in Greece that we will do everything necessary to ensure their daily life and prospects.”

