Why sewage causes political stench





The government is being criticized after the House of Representatives voted an amendment that would legally require water companies to reduce the amount of sewage discharged into UK waterways.

Conservative lawmakers are being abused on social media after the House of Representatives voted to amend the environmental bill last week.

sewage problem

In the London Evening Standard, Susannah Butter explained that the Thames and other waterways are polluted because our water system cannot cope with the increased rainfall.

In the 19th century they called it the Great Stink, but at the time they built a sewer to solve it.

She said she is facing stink 2.0 as Victorian sewers overflow as more rain continues.

vote

The environmental legislation is designed to replace EU environmental regulations after Brexit. The Senate amendment sought to impose obligations on water companies to ensure that untreated sewage is not discharged into rivers and other inland waters.

The government removed this change from the House of Representatives with 265 to 202 votes. The vote against was 22 Conservative MPs, including nine former ministers and six current elected committee chairs.

Defending the government’s position, Deputy Environment Minister Rebecca Pow told lawmakers that it would cost between $150 billion and $660 billion to eliminate storm sewer overflows, which release excess stormwater from combined sewers when the sewers are overwhelmed.

Pow argued that flooding should potentially always remain an emergency measure in the event of a flood.

Former Environment Secretary Owen Paterson has warned that misreporting the vote on the measure is dangerously inflammatory and that if the sewage does not flow into the river it will be diverted to the road.

He tweeted the following on Twitter: The amendments I’m opposed to contain the idea of ​​being unrealistic at no cost to actually diverting sewage into city roads.

The Labor Party voted against the government. The spokesperson said he would agree with the ministers’ insistence that, in extreme cases, the discharge of sewage into rivers should be allowed in extreme weather conditions. But instead, the spokesperson argued, it happens on an unacceptable, routine, regular and continuous basis.

waves of anger

The government appears to have launched a social media campaign last week after Conservative lawmakers were criticized for a sewage vote.

MPs, including Steve Brine, Ben Everitt, Michael Fabricant, Anne Marie Morris, and Sally-Ann Hart, have posted similar comments about the voting on their website.

Patterson is one of many Conservative MPs who have faced a name and shame campaign on social media. He said: We must not refer to MPs as garbage, especially in the week following the horrific murder of Sir David Amess.

next stage

Evening Standards Butter admits that it will never be easy for a nearly 150-year-old system to cope with rapid environmental changes. A 15-mile-long super sewer is being built in London to ease the burden, but it needs to be more than doubled to be effective, experts say.

But she adds that these types of problems were solved before acid rain and holes in the ozone layer were mitigated as the world came together to think of a solution.

The amendment is expected to be sent back to the House of Commons by the lord, and ministers are concerned that Conservative supporters, who last abstained, could turn to support the amendment.

An anonymous Conservative lawmaker told The Guardian that government lawmakers are ironically babbling about what’s next.

