Why UK Covid Case Could Fall in Winter Without Government’s Plan B





Despite the UK taking first place on the global league table of coronavirus daily cases yesterday, there is actually some good news about the fight against Covid and it doesn’t mean that Russia will finally drop the country from the top spot in a few days.

The co-creators of the Oxford vaccine believe the UK is a victim of success, given that the UK has undergone some of the highest levels of testing in the world and therefore, of course, has a higher official infection rate than all other countries.

Professor Andrew Pollard pointed out to lawmakers yesterday that we conduct about 10 times more tests per day per day in some countries than in some countries.

A more important set of statistics than cases are hospitalizations and deaths, he adds, and the majority of intensive care cases are unvaccinated people.

From the end of September, the number of COVID-19 cases decreased again

The increase in recent cases, leading to calls for governments to implement Plan B immediately, appears to have slowed and is likely a trend that can continue into the winter in the UK.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease expert at the University of Edinburgh, believes a fall is possible, but says it’s worth taking additional precautions as a preventive measure, while keeping an eye on the inevitable rise in other respiratory viruses like the flu. .

Nearly half of all new Covid cases were under the age of 20, according to the most recent figures, but a high percentage did not lead to older people.

However, the incidence is increasing in people over 50 years of age. In the case of the elderly, the incidence is increasing among 19 to 50 people, but the rate of increase is slowing.

It’s not clear why the incidence rates between the ages of 0 and 19 appear to be lower, but it’s likely to be to avoid ruining vacations by parents who don’t want to test their children right before the school holidays are over.

Children’s cases surged after school started in September

Experts at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have predicted that even if there are no Plan B Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the UK will peak in November and begin to decline sharply by Christmas.

But with the spread of a new mutation in the Delta strain AY4.2 that scientists say could be 10% more contagious, it could combine into another wave if there are no restrictions over the holiday period.

Inevitably, great uncertainty remains about what will happen over the next few weeks, whether there will be a sustained decline in cases, and how much the number of cases will fall.

